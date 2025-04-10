GRAMMY Winner Ann Nesby’s Highly Anticipated Album ANNiversary Arrives Friday, April 11

Cover Art for Ann Nesby's new album ANNiversary

A Masterclass in Grown-Folk R&B Rooted in Love, Resilience, and Emotional Truth

ANNiversary is my testimony; it’s about celebrating the lessons, the heartbreak, the healing, and the joy that come when you stop settling for less than you deserve.” — Ann Nesby

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist and soul music icon Ann Nesby returns with her long-awaited eighth studio album ANNiversary , available this Friday, April 11, on all major streaming platforms via It’s Time Child Records, distributed by GoDigiPath, LLC in association with ADA Worldwide, a Warner Music Group company.A bold and heartfelt celebration of grown-folk R&B, ANNiversary delivers nine original tracks plus a bonus radio edit of her hit single “My Man”—ten songs that speak to love, self-worth, and emotional accountability, all anchored by Nesby’s unmistakable voice and authenticity.Nesby co-wrote three standout tracks—“Missing You,” “Who,” and lead single “My Man”—with RL Huggar (of platinum-selling group NEXT) and longtime producing partner Brian “B-Flat” Cook, who shaped much of the album’s emotional arc. The stirring duet “Let’s Stay Together” featuring Calvin Richardson, produced by Dedarius Hill, rekindles the magic that earned the pair a GRAMMY nomination in 2009 for Facts of Life: The Soul of Bobby Womack. Hill also produced the album’s emotive closer, “Lonely.”“ANNiversary is my testimony,” says Nesby. “It’s for anyone who’s lived enough life to know what love really is—and what it’s not. It’s about celebrating the lessons, the heartbreak, the healing, and the joy that come when you stop settling for less than you deserve.”The album follows the success of two singles—“My Man,” which debuted this week at #30 on the Mediabase Urban AC chart, with over 3.7 million total radio impressions and steady week-over-week growth in national airplay. Its momentum reflects a growing appetite for authentic, grown-folk R&B anchored by Nesby’s powerhouse vocals and timeless message.ANNiversary also arrives on the heels of Nesby’s cross-medium work as Executive Producer and Narrator of the Oscar-qualifying documentary short CIRILO, A Legacy Untold , where she also contributes original music to the soundtrack—demonstrating her storytelling brilliance through both sound and cinema.This release marks Nesby’s first full-length studio album in over a decade. Her celebrated career includes multiple GRAMMY nominations, hits like “Put It on Paper” and “I Apologize,” and her legendary work as the voice of Sounds of Blackness. With ANNiversary, she reaffirms her legacy while pushing R&B forward with a sound rooted in truth and maturity.The album will be available on all major streaming platforms this Friday.Pre-save or stream here: https://anniversary.lnk.to/YzGO73 For the latest news and exclusive updates, visit www.AnnNesby.com

