Ann Nesby Drops New R&B Single ‘Ain’t Gotta Worry’ Ahead of April Album

Grammy winner and actress Ann Nesby

“Ain’t Gotta Worry” is a melodic R&B statement on mutual love and grown romance, setting the stage for Nesby’s long-awaited ANNiversary album.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist and soul music icon Ann Nesby returns with her new single “Ain’t Gotta Worry,” available Friday, March 28, on all major digital platforms via It’s Time Child Records, distributed by GoDigiPath, LLC, in association with ADA Worldwide, a Warner Music Group company.Fans can pre-save or pre-add “Ain’t Gotta Worry” now on their preferred streaming platform by visiting: https://annnesbyagw.lnk.to/MA3keJ A melodic, mid-tempo groove built for spring, “Ain’t Gotta Worry” flips the script in R&B—uplifting men who show up with love and intention and affirming that they deserve the same in return.With heartfelt honesty and a quiet flex, Nesby declares her man “ain’t gotta worry” while inviting women already doing right in their relationships to raise their hands in agreement.Like her January release “My Man,” the new single is a creative reunion between Nesby, RL Huggar of the platinum-selling R&B trio Next, and longtime collaborator Brian “B-Flat” Cook. The trio continues to craft grown-and-sexy, emotionally resonant music rooted in honesty, soul, and maturity.“My Man” is now reaching over half a million listeners nationwide, generating more than 2.6 million airplay impressions and climbing. With growing support across top R&B stations, Ann Nesby’s voice is reminding the industry why grown folks' R&B still matters.Both singles appear on Nesby’s upcoming album, ANNiversary, out April 11—her first full-length studio album in 11 years and her eighth solo release since her breakout as lead vocalist of the legendary group Sounds of Blackness.Nesby also serves as Executive Producer and narrator of the Oscar-qualifying documentary short CIRILO, A Legacy Untold , and contributes to the film’s powerful soundtrack—further showcasing her versatility and dedication to impactful storytelling through both music and film.With the richness of her vocals, the maturity of her message, and a sound rooted in emotional truth, Nesby reminds us that real R&B is far from dead—it’s evolving, and she’s still one of its most trusted voices.For music, tour dates, and more, visit www.AnnNesby.com

Ann Nesby "Ain't Gotta Worry" Lyric Video

