DPH Observes STI Awareness Week and National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day with Free Testing

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Apr. 8, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — National Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) Awareness Week and National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day both occur in April. The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is taking the opportunity to raise awareness of the impact of STIs in all populations as well as focus on HIV’s effects on young people.

Many of DPH’s local health departments will be offering free STD and HIV testing April 10, which is National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. You can find testing locations near you by calling DPH's STD/HIV Hotline at 1-800-322-AIDS (1-800-322-2437).

“National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is a time to have serious conversations about HIV among young people and the importance of collaborating to address this critical issue,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DPH Chief Medical Officer. “Together, we can help young people stay healthy by encouraging HIV testing, prevention and treatment.”

In addition to National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, STD Awareness Week provides an opportunity to examine how STDs impact our lives. It also helps to reduce STD-related stigma, fear and discrimination. DPH works with its partners throughout the year to ensure that people have the tools and knowledge to prevent, test for, and treat STDs.

A Focused Approach

DPH’s programs and community partners focus their STD and HIV prevention efforts to reach people most at risk of acquiring these infections. This includes efforts to reach youth and young adults with information and resources to avoid infections.

Data from 2023, the most recent year of complete data, shows the following for South Carolina:

81% of chlamydia cases occurred in people under age 30, and 30% in those under 19.

69% of gonorrhea cases occurred in people under 30, and 21% in those under 19.

38% of primary and secondary syphilis cases occur in people under 30, and 3% in those under 19.

"The rates of sexually transmitted infections remain high in South Carolina and throughout the nation; however, there is evidence of possible slowing of the epidemic,” said Bernard Gilliard, Unit Manager Partner Services & Disease Intervention. “We are seeing the first signs of STIs slowing in many years, as well as recent innovation in diagnostics and prevention, with self or at home tests and doxycycline Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (Doxy PEP).”

Doxy-PEP (doxycycline post-exposure prophylaxis) is a preventive treatment using the antibiotic doxycycline to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), particularly syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea, after potential exposure. It's typically prescribed to individuals at high risk of contracting these infections, often in situations like unprotected sex or when a partner is known to have an STI. Taken within 72 hours of exposure, doxy-PEP can help prevent infection if used correctly.

Doxy-PEP is important because sexually transmitted infections can lead to serious health complications, including infertility, chronic pain, and other long-term issues. In addition, untreated STIs like syphilis can be passed from a pregnant person to their baby, leading to congenital syphilis, which can cause severe birth defects, stillbirth, or developmental delays. By using doxy-PEP as a preventive measure after potential exposure, individuals can significantly reduce the risk of these harmful outcomes and protect their reproductive and overall health.

In 2023, South Carolina showed continued signs of improvement in chlamydia and gonorrhea, with the rates decreasing for the second and third consecutive years. While syphilis (all stages) has continued to increase, the rate of increase was slower during 2022 and 2023 compared to prior years.

“The progress and momentum building to address the STI epidemic cannot be wasted,” Gilliard said. “While the overall news is still encouraging, some groups and areas continue to be more severely impacted due to persistent stigma that creates obstacles to receiving quality healthcare services."

DPH’s programs work to increase access to treatment and support services for those who are impacted by HIV and other STDs.

Visit the DPH website for more information and resources on HIV and STDs. You can also learn more about South Carolina's Ending the Epidemics Plan.

For more information about STDs and locations that provide screenings throughout the year, call DPH’s HIV/STD Hotline at 1-800-322-AIDS (1-800-322-2437) or visit DPH’s website at dph.sc.gov/std.

###