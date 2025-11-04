Study of Memory Care at Nursing Homes and Community Residential Care Facilities

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 4, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Pursuant to Proviso 31.48 of the 2025-2026 Appropriations Act (2025 Act No. 69 (H.4025)), the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is conducting a study regarding requirements for memory care at nursing homes (NHs) and community residential care facilities (CRCFs – also known as assisted living facilities) and will provide a report with findings and recommendations to the General Assembly no later than Jan. 1, 2026.

As part of this study, DPH has researched other states’ statutes and regulations and surveyed licensed NHs and CRCFs on memory care requirements. DPH is now seeking the public’s input on this important matter.

Those interested in submitting comments about potential requirements for memory care in the facilities listed above may do so by emailing HQRegs@dph.sc.gov.

DPH is requesting all comments be submitted by Nov. 15, 2025. We value the public’s perspective and interest in helping to ensure residents with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias are safe and protected when receiving care and services at NHs and CRCFs.

Those with questions can contact DPH at HQRegs@dph.sc.gov.

