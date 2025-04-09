Coastal Oceanside 6-Unit Apartment Building Sold by Apartment Realty Group

6 Units - Oceanside - $2,440,000

A Two-Story 6-Unit Apartment Building on S Myers St Has Sold for $2,440,000

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angelo La Bruna, Senior Vice President of Apartment Realty Group (ARG) represented the seller and buyer in an off-market sale of a 6-Unit Apartment Building in Coastal Oceanside near the Oceanside Pier. The property, located at 413 S Myers St Oceanside, CA 92054, is in one of San Diego's most desirable and booming submarkets within close proximity to transit, shops, cafes and the ocean. The asset consists of six (6) 1Bedroom / 1Bathroom units, three (3) off-street parking spots, and one (1) single car garage which is situated on 4,705sf lot including 2,976sf of rentable building space. Property amenities include on-site laundry, and a common area courtyard."We were able to utilize our internal network to locate the buyer for this prime coastal, value-add asset resulting in an all-cash 15-day transaction," said La Bruna. The final closing price was $2,440,000. La Bruna and his team have closed 12 multifamily transactions in excess of $40M in the North County Coastal submarkets over the last year.

