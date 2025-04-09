Prototek Promotes Tracy Booth to Vice President of Quality & Compliance

Tracy Booth, Vice President of Quality & Compliance Prototek Digital Manufacturing Logo

Prototek, an on-demand CNC, sheet metal fabrication, and 3D printing service, announces Tracy Booth's promotion to Vice President of Quality and Compliance.

CONTOOCOOK, NH, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prototek Digital Manufacturing ("Prototek"), on-demand CNC machining , precision sheet metal fabrication, and additive manufacturing services, proudly announces the promotion of Tracy Booth to Vice President of Quality & Compliance.This newly created role expands Booth’s current leadership of quality and ITAR compliance to now include company-wide responsibility for health, safety, and environmental (HSE) compliance.Over the past year, Booth has led the transformation of Prototek’s quality function, unifying the organization under a single Quality Management System (QMS) and achieving AS9100 certification at 100% of the company’s sites. He also drove the implementation of standardized quality metrics across all facilities—enabling early issue detection and root-cause-based corrective actions that helped elevate the company’s quality performance to its highest levels on record.“Tracy’s leadership has helped position Prototek as one of the strongest quality organizations in the industry,” said Bill Bonadio, President and CEO of Prototek. “His ability to integrate systems, foster cross-functional collaboration, and focus on preventative action has had a measurable impact on our performance and customer satisfaction. We’re excited to see him bring the same focus and energy to our environmental and safety initiatives.”In his expanded role, Booth will work closely with senior leadership and site-level teams across Prototek’s network to identify and mitigate organizational risk. He will also lead efforts to strengthen health, safety, and environmental processes and tools, ensuring that all employees are supported by robust training and that Prototek remains a responsible environmental steward.“It’s been incredibly rewarding to help unify and elevate our approach to Quality across the company,” said Booth. “As we take on new challenges in safety, health, and environmental compliance, I look forward to building on that momentum—strengthening our systems, empowering our people, and supporting a culture of accountability and continuous improvement throughout Prototek.”Booth brings extensive experience in quality and compliance leadership and has a proven track record of driving lasting operational improvements. His promotion aligns with Prototek’s commitment to best-in-class standards and risk-conscious growth as the company continues expanding its footprint in the precision manufacturing and digital prototyping industry.About PrototekPrototek is a leading national provider of digital manufacturing services, offering precision machined, sheet metal fabricated, and 3D-printed parts for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, defense, robotics, electronics, medical devices, and consumer products. Headquartered in New Hampshire, Prototek operates multiple advanced manufacturing facilities across the United States. The company is ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, and ITAR registered. For more information, visit www.prototek.com

Who is Prototek?

