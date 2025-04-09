Lawless Group Appoints Rodney Hill to Chief Sales Officer

Lawless Group

Rodney Hill steps into the role of Chief Sales Officer at Lawless Group, bringing over two decades of leadership experience to drive strategic growth

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lawless Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Rodney Hill to Chief Sales Officer (CSO), effective April 1, 2025. In this new role, Rodney will lead the company’s sales efforts, focusing on developing and implementing strategic initiatives, identifying growth opportunities in key markets such as building products, and strengthening relationships with partners.

With more than 24 years of experience in sales leadership, including a distinguished career at Fastenal Company, Rodney brings a wealth of expertise in sales management, personnel development, and business strategy.

“I’m honored to take on this new role and continue contributing to the Lawless Group’s growth,” said Rodney Hill. “I look forward to building on our strong partnerships and driving innovative strategies that align with our mission to deliver exceptional value to our partners and customers.”

Richard Lawless, Executive Chairman of the Lawless Group, expressed his confidence in Rodney’s leadership: “Rodney has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead with vision and purpose. His experience and dedication make him uniquely qualified to guide our sales efforts as we continue to grow and evolve as a company.”

In his new capacity as CSO, Rodney will work closely with other departments to ensure alignment with the company’s overall objectives while continuing to oversee his current responsibilities. His focus on strategic growth and operational excellence will further position the Lawless Group as a trusted leader in the building products industry.

About Lawless Group

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the Lawless Group is a trusted partner specializing in the representation and distribution of construction, electrical, industrial, and safety products. With over 40 years of experience, they focus on building strong relationships, delivering tailored solutions, and providing extensive training for distributors and end-users. The Lawless Group operates multiple regional warehouses across the United States to ensure efficient logistics and personalized service. Their commitment to innovation, community support, and people-centric values distinguishes them as leaders in their field. For more information, please visit: www.lawlessgroup.com.

Lawless Group Culture

