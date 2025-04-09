Flatrock Motorclub Aims to Revolutionize Performance Driving Experiences

Flatrock Motorclub Flatrock Motorclub Entrance Luxury Garage Lofts

Resort Lofts Set to Open in the Weeks Ahead Offering Members an Elegant Retreat

We are building something truly special — an immersive world where automotive excellence meets unparalleled hospitality.” — Rusty Bittle, Founder of Flatrock Motorclub

ROCKWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flatrock Motorclub , an elite, best-in-class motorsports club community in Tennessee, is redefining the motorsports experience for car and racing enthusiasts. Located just 45 minutes west of Knoxville, the $250 million, 900+ acre luxury resort is designed to be more than just a track — it is a premier destination for high-performance driving, amidst luxury real estate in a community where cars and driving are the cornerstone. Offering exclusive track access to the Tilke designed road course, professional coaching and driving workshops to its members, Flatrock Motorclub is quickly establishing itself as a top destination for those who share a passion for luxury and cars.Flatrock’s appeal extends far beyond an adrenaline rush. The highly-anticipated luxury lofts, set to open in the coming weeks, will offer members an elegant retreat, seamlessly blending contemporary design with motorsports culture. Meanwhile, the state-of-the-art 28,000 sq. ft. clubhouse — featuring exquisite dining, a spa, and a stunning pool deck that is slated to open by the end of the year — will serve as the heart of the community, redefining what it means to belong to an exclusive driving club.Knoxville-based real estate developer, entrepreneur and Flatrock Motorclub Founder and President, Rusty Bittle, envisioned the luxury resort catering to a niche market of affluent buyers who appreciate the adrenaline of high-speed motorsports paired with upscale amenities. With a background in business development and a passion for high-performance cars, Bittle has played a pivotal role in creating innovative spaces that seamlessly blend luxury, community and automotive culture. Given his vision, it’s no surprise that the club’s Founding Memberships have completely sold out — a significant milestone in Flatrock Motorclub’s journey toward becoming the premier motorsports resort."Selling out our Founding Memberships is a testament to the passion and demand for a private motorsports community unlike any other," said Rusty Bittle, Founder of Flatrock Motorclub. "With our luxury lofts just weeks away from welcoming members and our clubhouse on track for completion by the end of 2025, we are building something truly special—an immersive world where automotive excellence meets unparalleled hospitality.”At the heart of the club is a meticulously designed 3.5-mile, 23-turn circuit, featuring 127 feet of elevation changes that mimic the scenic back roads of the Great Smoky Mountains. Engineered to challenge and excite drivers of all skill levels, the track was designed by Tilke Engineers and Architects, the prestigious German firm behind world-renowned Formula 1 circuits, including the Circuit of the Americas.In addition, Flatrock Motorclub will also introduce on-site vehicle storage, boutique hotel and events center in the months ahead as the anticipation within this exclusive community resort has never been greater. These state-of-the-art facilities reaffirm the club’s commitment to delivering an unmatched motorsports experience. The club offers exclusive track access, vehicle storage, social events, and high-performance driver training, creating a well-rounded and rewarding luxury experience for members.Flatrock Motorclub is not just about driving — it’s about embracing a lifestyle where passion, performance and prestige are celebrated in every moment. For more information about Flatrock Motorclub, visit www.FlatrockMotorclub.com View full press release here: https://conta.cc/3XQkgId

Flatrock Motorclub

