Gasoline & Automotive Service Dealers of America(GASDA) Announces Payment & Merchant Services Partnership with MerchantE

GASDA Partners with MerchantE

MerchantE has been named "The Official Payments Partner of GASDA"

LAKE ORION, MI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gasoline & Automotive Service Dealers of America (GASDA) is excited to announce a new partnership with MerchantE , a subsidiary of OPN Holdings (operating as "Omise"). As part of this collaboration, MerchantE has been named " The Official Payments Partner of GASDA ", offering GASDA members an unparalleled opportunity to work directly with an acquirer and end-to-end merchant services company. This eliminates the need to navigate through intermediaries, providing members with streamlined access to cutting-edge payment technology and support.MerchantE is a leading U.S.-based company known for first-class technology, backed by the international support of its parent company, Omise. MerchantE’s & GASDA’s partnership ensures that GASDA members will benefit from MerchantE’s robust payment solutions, which are backed by white-glove, 24/7/365 domestic customer support. This seamless service offering aligns with GASDA’s mission to empower its members with cost-saving programs and exceptional service levels.“GASDA is pleased to again provide programs to our members to save money and make sure they are getting the best service,” said Mike Fox, Founder of GASDA. “We are excited to go into 2025 with MerchantE and appreciate the program opportunity they have created for all our members. MerchantE came highly recommended for the service level they provide their customers.”With MerchantE as a trusted partner, GASDA members will gain direct access to a comprehensive payments platform that covers front- and back-end processing capabilities, ensuring efficient and secure transactions. MerchantE’s commitment to excellence will allow GASDA members to focus on growing their businesses with the confidence that their payment processing is in expert hands.About OmiseFounded in 2013, Omise specializes in one-stop online payment and digital transformation solutions used by thousands of merchants and businesses around the world, with bases in Japan, Southeast Asia, and the U.S. Omise is a leader in payments in the Asia-Pacific region and a top 25 provider of payment processing in the U.S. Guided by a vision of enabling access to the digital economy for everyone, Omise connects people, businesses, and society in innovative ways to provide open access to a growing financial ecosystem. Privately-held Omise’s major shareholders include Toyota Financial Services Corporation, the financial services arm of Toyota Motor Corporation, and SCB 10X, the venture capital arm of Siam Commercial Bank. For more information, visit www.omise.co About MerchantEMerchantE is a leading payments and commerce solutions provider focused on addressing the complex needs of mid-market B2B customers. The company is a full-stack payments platform with front- and back-end processing capabilities and direct connectivity to all major card brands. It is a top 25 provider of payment processing in the U.S. For more information on MerchantE, please visit www.merchante.com About GASDAThe Gasoline & Automotive Service Dealers of America (GASDA), originally established as the Connecticut Gasoline Retailers Association (CGRA) in 1956, represents a collective of retailers in the gasoline and automotive service industries. Formed to create a unified voice for retailers in negotiations with major oil companies, GASDA restructured in 1996 to modernize and address the evolving challenges of the industry.GASDA’s efforts to advocate for retailers in legislative matters and foster strong relationships between retailers, legislators, and suppliers. As a founding member of the Commodities Market Oversight Coalition (CMOC), GASDA continues to fight for fairer pricing practices and industry reform on the national stage.GASDA is dedicated to ensuring that its members are well-informed, well-represented, and well-equipped to thrive in an ever-changing market. Through its proven advocacy, legal expertise, and industry alliances, GASDA remains committed to protecting the interests of gasoline and automotive service dealers across the country.For more information, please visit www.gasda.org or https://updates.merchante.com/gasda For press inquiries, please contact:

