MerchantE Drives Merchant Value by Offering Clym’s Website Accessibility and Privacy Compliance Solution

Together, we are enabling merchants to improve their regulatory compliance requirements, and create a more accessible digital environment for consumers seeking to interact with businesses online.” — Vaden Landers, President & CEO at MerchantE

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MerchantE , a full-stack merchant acquirer and leading provider of payment processing solutions for businesses, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Clym , an all-in-one digital compliance solution that empowers merchants to navigate evolving regulatory demands by streamlining website accessibility and enhancing consumer data privacy regulations. This collaboration aims to empower and add value for merchants by making their websites more accessible, and facilitate compliance with evolving and increasingly complex consumer privacy regulations.Empowering Merchants with an Improved Online ExperienceClym’s easy-to-install and user-friendly platform allows website visitors to customize their experience to better fit their individualized needs when searching or shopping via the web.Improving traffic, engagement, and conversion rates is critical for merchants who depend on MerchantE for payment processing. These goals support their success across various commerce channels, regardless of how or where they conduct commerce.Facilitating Compliance with Online Consumer RegulationsAs online consumer regulations continue to evolve, particularly in areas of data privacy and accessibility, merchants face increasingly complex compliance obligations. Clym’s platform provides merchants with the capabilities to better manage these requirements seamlessly and cost-effectively.A Win-Win for Merchants and Consumers"At MerchantE, we believe that access to the digital marketplace should be seamless and accessible. Our strategic partnership with Clym is just another way MerchantE is working diligently to achieve this core business mandate," said Vaden Landers, President & CEO at MerchantE. "Together, we are enabling merchants to improve their regulatory compliance requirements, and create a more accessible digital environment for consumers seeking to interact with businesses online.""We are thrilled to partner with MerchantE in this important endeavor," said David Landis, CRO at Clym. "In today’s digital landscape, merchants face ever-evolving challenges regarding accessibility and data privacy regulatory compliance, and consumers are increasingly focused on working with merchants demonstrating an emphasis on both areas. By adding Clym’s compliance platform into MerchantE’s portfolio, merchants are provided with a powerful solution that not only simplifies regulatory compliance but also enhances the overall user experience for consumers, including those with disabilities. This partnership represents a meaningful step forward in our mission to improve access to the digital world and we are proud to support MerchantE and its merchants in their commitment to driving accessibility in the online marketplace."About MerchantEMerchantE, an subsidiary of Opn , is a leading payments and commerce solutions provider focused on addressing the complex needs of business ranging in size from small to medium sized business to enterprise customers, and works with constituents (Banks, ISO’s, Agents, SaaS companies, etc.) across the payments landscape who entrust MerchantE with their processing needs, as well as those of their downstream clients. The company is a full-stack payments platform with front and back-end processing capabilities, proprietary technologies, and direct connectivity to its sponsor banks and the major card brands. For more information on MerchantE please visit www.merchante.com About OpnFounded in 2013, Opn specializes in one-stop online payment and digital transformation solutions used by thousands of merchants and businesses around the world, operating from Japan, Southeast Asia and the U.S. The company is a leader in payments in the Asia-Pacific region and a top 25 provider of payment processing in the U.S. Guided by a vision of enabling access to the digital economy for everyone, Opn connects people, businesses and society in innovative ways to provide open access to a growing economic ecosystem. Privately-held Opn’s major shareholders include Toyota Financial Services Corporation, the financial services arm of Toyota Motor Corporation, and SCB 10X, the venture capital arm of Siam Commercial Bank. Visit our website for more information.About ClymClym is an all-in-one digital compliance solution dedicated to helping businesses navigate the complex landscape of website accessibility and online consumer privacy regulations. Clym empowers businesses to operate confidently and responsibly in the digital space. For more information on Clym, please visit www.clym.io Media Contacts:Justin YaleDirector, Sales Operations & MarketingMerchantE Solutions, Inc.jyale@merchante.comDavid LandisChief Revenue OfficerClym, Incdavid.landis@clym.io

