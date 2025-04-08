Oregon Housing and Community Services to help fund 168 new affordable homes in Albany and Hood River

Oregon Housing and Community Services is helping fund the creation of 168 affordable homes in Albany and Hood River. The homes will offer a variety of services including support for veterans, education and skills programs, and assistance with the application process to farmworkers.

“We have an opportunity and an obligation to shape housing progress that truly delivers for people,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “That means supporting city and county leaders, developers, service providers, and others who are working to preserve the uniqueness and diversity of our communities—and tackling our state’s most pressing housing challenges with the urgency this issue demands.”

Mid-Willamette Family YMCA (MWFY) is developing the Albany Veterans Apartments with 38 homes, a community space, an outdoor plaza, plus solar and electric vehicle charging stations. The housing community is designed with a veteran-specific, trauma-informed lens, including noise-reduction strategies, supports for companion animals, and accessible and adaptable living spaces.

In Hood River, Mariposa Village will bring 130 housing units to the community. Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation and Community Development Partners started engaging with the community in 2021 to identify needs for communities of color in the Columbia River Gorge. The development team will work with Nch-i Wana Housing, a Hood River Native housing nonprofit that will support residents in the lease-up process.

Find more information about each affordable housing development in the Housing Stability Council meeting packet.

Image caption: Mariposa Village in Hood River rendering.