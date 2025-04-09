AssurX Unveils the Next Generation of ECOS-GRC

AssurX

A Comprehensive Governance, Risk, and Compliance Solution for the Energy, Utility, and Critical Infrastructure Industry

Having our clients implement the AssurX platform with ECOS and our available QMS solutions, it becomes a comprehensive GRC framework that integrates governance, risk and compliance seamlessly.” — Kathryn Wagner, VP of Industry Solutions for Energy and Utilities

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AssurX, a leading provider of quality and compliance management software solutions, announces the enhancement of their Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) platform with expanded data integration and real-time compliance control designed to streamline regulatory management, mitigate risks, and enhance operational efficiency. AssurX ECOS GRC software consolidates risk and compliance data from multiple sources, including APIs, XML, Web Services, CSV, XLS, and UI into a single, centralized platform. This holistic approach ensures real-time visibility into compliance activities and risk metrics while enforcing internal controls across departments and regulatory standards.AssurX ECOS is a fully integrated GRC solution that empowers organizations across energy, utilities, and critical infrastructure, to proactively manage evolving regulatory requirements. Built with unmatched configurability and rapid deployment capabilities, ECOS enables businesses to build precision compliance systems that seamlessly adapt to regulatory changes.Designed to support a broad range of regulatory frameworks, ECOS aligns with FERC, NERC CIP/O&P, TSA Security Directives, NIST CSF, ISO-27001, PHMSA, OSHA, and state-level requirements, among others.“We built AssurX ECOS to meet all aspects of NERC compliance management. We recognized that by having our clients implement the AssurX platform with ECOS and the host of our available QMS solutions, it becomes a comprehensive GRC framework that integrates governance, risk and compliance seamlessly" said Kathryn Wagner, AssurX Vice President of Industry Solutions for Energy and Utilities. “It's a one stop shop for energy and utility companies to automate compliance tasks, improve risk visibility and enhance cybersecurity.”With AssurX ECOS GRC solution, organizations can confidently automate risk-focused internal controls, ensuring compliance and operational resilience in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.AssurX is a leading provider of quality management system (QMS) and compliance management software solutions for regulated industries. Built with the same functionality and features as its quality management system, the AssurX Energy Compliance System (ECOS) enables energy & utility companies to manage compliance requirements for NERC and Regional Standards, NERC CIP, and other federal and state regulations. AssurX ECOS is a scalable, configurable solution that integrates processes that build a mature, resilient system for evidence management, assessments, issue management and mitigation. ECOS automates processes to identify risk and demonstrate compliance across all critical operations through automated workflow processes that seamlessly connect compliance and risk data. For more information visit www.assurx.com

