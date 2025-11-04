AssurX Promotes Stephanie Ojeda to Vice President, Product Management, Life Sciences and Manufacturing

Stephanie Ojeda, Vice President Product Management, Life Sciences & Manufacturing

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AssurX, a leading provider of quality management and regulatory compliance software, today announced the promotion of Stephanie Ojeda to Vice President, Product Management, Life Sciences and Manufacturing.With her new role, Ojeda will continue to lead product development efforts, driving innovation and executing product roadmaps aligned with AssurX’s strategic vision. She will ensure the company’s solutions continue to address evolving customer needs across highly regulated industries.Ojeda brings more than 18 years of hands-on experience leading Quality Assurance functions in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, food & beverage, and manufacturing sectors. Her deep expertise on the consumer side of Quality Management System (QMS) software enables her to infuse real-world insights and practical perspectives into AssurX’s product strategy, enhancing value for customers worldwide.“Stephanie’s promotion reflects her exceptional leadership and profound understanding of the challenges our customers face,” said Tamar June, CEO at AssurX. “Her ability to translate frontline quality experience into innovative, customer-centric solutions will accelerate our mission to deliver best-in-class compliance software.”Ojeda holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Saint Louis University, a Green Belt certification in Six Sigma, and is an ASQ Certified Quality Auditor (CQA).About AssurXWith decades of expertise built into our extensive quality management and regulatory compliance software, the AssurX Quality Management Software Platform helps companies maintain quality and compliance standards, streamline workflow and better manage any enterprise. Our configurable software and understanding of users’ needs produce a unique system that easily adapts and scales as a customers’ business evolves. AssurX is an ideal partner for regulated companies looking for better operational control and efficiency while staying compliant. To learn more, visit: www.assurx.com

