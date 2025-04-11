Positive Approach to Care Selected for National PSA Campaign on Dementia Care by World Impact Productions

Internationally recognized dementia care educator & expert Teepa Snow Teepa's Snow Approach™ methods, a series of simple techniques, are based on understanding the areas of the brain that are no longer working and making use of the parts of the brain that are still active.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Positive Approach to Careis proud to announce its selection by World Impact Productions for an upcoming Public Service Announcement (PSA) campaign. This campaign is part of the acclaimed “Breakthroughs” PSA series, which highlights innovative solutions to critical societal challenges. Positive Approach to Care will share its transformative strategies for dementia care, aiming to reshape public perceptions and improve the lives of those living with this condition.Transforming Dementia CarePositive Approach to Care is dedicated to changing the dementia care narrative from despair to hope. The organization promotes the understanding of dementia as an ever-changing disability rather than an inevitable decline. Through the Snow Approach™, Teepa Snow and her team teach essential skills that enhance communication and interaction with those living with dementia, thereby improving quality of life for all involved.Empowering Through EducationThe forthcoming PSA will spotlight the organization’s commitment to providing practical and accessible educational resources and training to professionals, families, and community members. Positive Approach to Care’s innovative methods are designed to equip caregivers with the knowledge and tools needed to support individuals with dementia effectively, fostering environments where they can thrive despite the challenges of the condition.A Focus on Practical SupportAcknowledging the absence of a cure for dementia, Positive Approach to Care emphasizes the importance of practical, immediate support for those living with the condition. The organization’s approach focuses on understanding the changes individuals undergo and adapting care practices to meet their evolving needs. This philosophy is geared toward creating a supportive community that recognizes the value and potential of every individual, regardless of their cognitive state.A Collaborative Effort to Raise AwarenessWorld Impact Productions has chosen to feature Positive Approach to Care in its Breakthroughs series to highlight the power of effective dementia care strategies. The campaign aims to enlighten viewers about the positive impacts of skilled, compassionate care and to encourage a shift in how dementia is perceived and handled across the globe.Quote from Teepa Snow, Founder of Positive Approach to Care"We are thrilled to partner with World Impact Productions to share our vision of dementia care with a national audience," said Teepa Snow. "This opportunity allows us to spread the message that it is indeed possible to live well with dementia. Through proper understanding and support, we can make a significant difference in the lives of those affected."About Positive Approach to CarePositive Approach to Care (PAC) offers training, services, and products around the world. Founded by Teepa Snow, PAC provides essential dementia care skills to healthcare professionals, families, and anyone involved in supporting those with changing abilities. Their techniques foster the dignity and independence of people living with dementia and increase the confidence and competence of those providing care.About World Impact ProductionsWorld Impact Productions is an award-winning film and television foundation known for producing impactful media that addresses pressing global issues. Through the Breakthroughs PSA series, World Impact Productions brings innovative solutions to the forefront, educating and inspiring action on a wide range of topics.For more information about Positive Approach to Care and their participation in the upcoming PSA, please visit Teepa Snow's website.

