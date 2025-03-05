Strategic Educational Services Virtual Tours Featured in World Impact Productions’ “Breakthroughs in Dementia Care”

Strategic Educational Services. Virtual Tours that engage and impact lives. SES fosters social connections, and provides a sense of adventure—without leaving the safety of home or the care facility

SES is revolutionizing Dementia Care through Virtual Field Trips that engage, educate and bring joy and comfort to patients while also assisting caregivers.

This technology is changing the way we support those living with dementia, offering them opportunities for joy, curiosity, and connection.” — Michelle McDonald, Educator/SES Creator

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Impact Productions is pleased to announce that Strategic Educational Services (SES) has been selected to be featured in the prestigious “Breakthroughs” Public Service Announcement (PSA) campaign. This nationwide multimedia initiative highlights groundbreaking technologies, advancements and unique approaches that are transforming industries and improving lives. And SES has earned its place in the series for its innovative virtual field trips, a breakthrough solution designed to provide meaningful engagement, intellectual stimulation, and emotional enrichment for individuals living with dementia.As the global population continues to age, and more people choose to remain in their homes, technology is playing a crucial role in daily life. For those living with dementia, overcoming feelings of isolation and boredom can become a significant challenge. That’s why care recommendations focus on the importance of providing opportunities for meaningful engagement.Strategic Educational Services offers an innovative breakthrough solution with its virtual field trips. Designed by an experienced educator, these virtual field trips go beyond simple entertainment. They are carefully crafted journeys filled with rich content, discussion prompts, and immersive visuals. They offer a unique way to engage the mind and spirit, providing intellectual stimulation, emotional fulfillment, and autonomy.Strategic Educational Services understands the importance of versatility and differentiation. With a wide selection of virtual field trips around the world, each trip can be selected to meetindividual interests—whether that’s rekindling memories of familiar places or exploring new destinations. For caregivers, these trips offer a unique way to connect. And for families, they’re a bridge between generations, allowing grandchildren the opportunity to explore the world alongside their grandparents, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Whether at home or in a care facility, Strategic Educational Services provides a passport to a world of discovery, helping patients engage in a meaningful and fulfilling way.“Being part of the ‘Breakthroughs’ PSA campaign is an incredible opportunity to share the power of virtual field trips with a broader audience,” said Michelle McDonald, the educator and creator behind Strategic Educational Services. “This technology is changing the way we support those living with dementia, offering them opportunities for joy, curiosity, and connection. It’s about giving people a way to explore, to remember, and to feel engaged with the world around them.”About the “Breakthroughs” CampaignWorld Impact Productions’ “Breakthroughs” campaign is dedicated to showcasing pioneering solutions that drive progress in healthcare, technology, and beyond. The series highlights organizations that are pushing the boundaries of innovation and making a lasting impact on individuals and communities.“Strategic Educational Services’ virtual field trips exemplify the kind of breakthrough solutions we aim to showcase in this campaign,” said Mark Allan, Executive Producer at World Impact Productions. “Their work is transforming dementia care by providing a meaningful and interactive way for individuals to engage with the world. We are excited to share their story and demonstrate the power of innovation in improving lives.”The PSA featuring Strategic Educational Services will bring national attention to their groundbreaking approach, emphasizing the importance of engagement and stimulation for those living with dementia.Contact Information:Lisa MeyersPr/Media DirectorOMD prmlisa.meyers@omdprm.comFor more information about Strategic Educational Services and its virtual field trips, visit www.StrategicEducationalServices.com . To learn more about the “Breakthroughs” campaign by World Impact Productions, contact lukem@worldimpactproductions.com.

This PSA features Strategic Educational Services as an illustration of the ideal effectiveness of this approach to Dementia Care through virtual field trips.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.