Rye Consulting Group, LLC Hosts High-Level Webinar: AI & Cybersecurity - The Double-Edged Sword

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With 40+ years of executive and leadership expertise, Rye Consulting Group, LLC (RCG, LLC) is hosting a high-level webinar exploring how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming both cyber defense and cybercrime. The webinar, “ AI & Cybersecurity - The Double-Edged Sword : Deepfakes, Autonomous Hacking, the Future of Zero Trust Security, Nation-State Threats and the Growing Cybercrime Economy”, will be held Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at 1 PM EST.The webinar’s expert panel of cybersecurity leaders includes:- Rhonda Vetere - Advisor, Rye Consulting Group, LLC - Global technology thought leader and author- Gordon Lawson - Advisor, Rye Consulting Group, LLC - CEO of Pariia.AI and Founder of Stirling Venture Capital; cybersecurity and AI leader with executive experience across Conceal, RangeForce, and U.S. Navy special operations- Angelo Longo - Advisor, Rye Consulting Group, LLC - Associate Partner at Goliath, four-time CISO, and cybersecurity strategist with 25+ years of experience in enterprise security, threat intelligence, and regulatory risk- Dave Ackley - Consultant, Rye Consulting Group, LLC - Founder & CEO of Goliath Cyber Security Group, a veteran-led firm providing executive cyber advisory and incident response services.Discussion topics will include:- How AI is being weaponized and reshaping the cyber threat landscape- Key risks and vulnerabilities businesses face today- Real-world examples of AI-driven cyberattacks- Risk management strategies and cyber resilience best practices- Practical steps SMBs can take to strengthen defensesWhile AI enhances efficiency and defenses, it also opens new pathways for cybercriminals. Small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) are often underprepared, lacking the resources and knowledge to guard against sophisticated, AI-powered cyberattacks. Now a boardroom-level concern, cybersecurity’s convergence with AI continues to reshape industries as businesses are embracing its potential without fully understanding the new vulnerabilities it creates."With the rapid proliferation of AI, many businesses are racing to adopt new technologies without fully addressing the security implications," said Edward Bugniazet, CEO of Rye Consulting Group, LLC. "This webinar is designed to spotlight the growing threat environment and provide actionable strategies to protect against bad actors exploiting AI."Angelo Longo, Cybersecurity Advisor, added: "Too many businesses are misreading the real risk. They invest in AI solutions but neglect to put the same emphasis on the critical need for cybersecurity strategies, consulting, and best practices. Without a clear security plan, they’re exposing themselves to preventable attacks."Attendees can register for this cybersecurity webinar with this link: https://www.ryeconsultinggroup.com/cyber-security-webinar.html _______________________________________________________________________________________About Rye Consultant Group, LLC: Rye Consulting Group, LLC is a leading management consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, process improvement, and business transformation. With a commitment to delivering customer-centric solutions, Rye Consulting Group, LLC helps clients across various industries achieve sustainable growth and operational excellence.For more information:Email Eddie Bugniazet at eddie@ryeconsultinggroup.comConnect with Eddie Bugniazet on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/edward-bugniazet-97812345/ Follow Rye Consulting Group, LLC on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rye-consulting-group-llc/?viewAsMember=true Visit the website: www.ryeconsultinggroup.com

