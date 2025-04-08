EnergyAid Acquires Titan Solar Power Intellectual Property

EnergyAid New installations of solar panels

Leading Solar Repair Provider Expands Support and Monitoring Services

By integrating Titan’s monitoring network into our platform, we are restoring trusted solar repair and maintenance support for these customers,” — Nick Sherman, CEO of EnergyAid

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EnergyAid , a premier solar service provider, has announced the acquisition of Titan Solar Power’s intellectual property. Following Titan Solar Power’s recent Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing, EnergyAid will provide continued support for Titan’s former customers. This move follows EnergyAid’s recent acquisitions of Sunworks and Solcius, further expanding its reach and capabilities.With this acquisition, EnergyAid is enhancing its nationwide proactive monitoring initiative , providing vital support to tens of thousands of former Titan Solar Power customers. Through remote diagnostics, early issue detection, and efficient repair services, EnergyAid aims to prevent costly disruptions and ensure uninterrupted solar energy production for homeowners.“Too many homeowners have been left in the dark by companies that promised long-term service and then disappeared,” said Nick Sherman, CEO of EnergyAid. “By integrating Titan’s monitoring network into our platform, we are restoring trusted solar repair and maintenance support for these customers.”EnergyAid has earned national recognition as a leading solar service provider in California and Arizona, specializing in assisting homeowners affected by solar company closures. Its team of expert technicians is dedicated to ensuring the continued functionality and efficiency of solar systems, regardless of the original installer.As part of its ongoing expansion, EnergyAid is launching a new membership program this month, offering exclusive benefits such as proactive system monitoring, remote troubleshooting, priority service scheduling, discounted repair rates, and insights into the latest industry advancements.For more information about EnergyAid’s monitoring membership and repair services , visit EnergyAid.net or call 877-787-0607.About EnergyAid:EnergyAid is the leading solar service provider in California, Arizona, and soon Nevada, focused on helping homeowners maintain and repair their solar energy systems, regardless of the original installer. Founded by solar industry veterans, EnergyAid provides expert diagnostics, repairs, and maintenance, ensuring the long-term efficiency of solar and battery systems. With a mission to support homeowners impacted by solar company closures, EnergyAid is dedicated to keeping solar energy systems running smoothly through unmatched service and technical expertise.For more information: https://energyaid.net/ facebook.com/energyaid.Expert.repairslinkedin.com/company/energyaid-incinstagram.com/energyaidsolarservice

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.