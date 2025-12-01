Fluxo Achieves UL 94 V-0 Flammability Rating for Rytexint™ PPS P6240

The Front page of the Test Report issued and certified by SGS

Elevating Safety Standards with Industrial SLS 3D Printing Approach

Free to Make, Bold to Change” — Yuanbin Bai, Founder & CEO, Fluxo Technologies

SINGAPORE, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fluxo Technologies , a leading provider of advanced materials and manufacturing solutions, today announced a major milestone with its high-performance Rytexint™ PPS P6240. The material has successfully achieved the stringent UL 94 V-0 flammability certification from SGS, confirming its suitability for applications requiring the highest levels of safety and reliability in end-use parts.The V-0 rating is the most demanding classification for plastics flammability under the standard UL 94-2024, signifying that a material will self-extinguish within 10 seconds and does not produce flaming drips when tested on a vertical specimen. As verified by the test report, this essential certification was secured for the P6240 at a thickness of 1.80mm, meeting a critical requirement for complex components in highly regulated sectors. This independent validation underscores Fluxo’s commitment to providing materials that meet the rigorous safety and compliance standards of the aerospace, automotive, and electronics industries.Rytexint™ PPS (Polyphenylene Sulfide) P6240 is specifically engineered for Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) systems. This combination of inherent thermal and chemical resistance, alongside a proven V-0 fire safety profile, provides engineers with an unparalleled option for printing lightweight, durable and flame-retardant parts. The material allows manufacturers to rapidly prototype and directly produce certified components that were previously restricted to traditional, slower, and more costly production methods."Achieving the UL 94 V-0 status for Rytexint™ PPS P6240 is a transformative moment for our clients and the entire SLS industry," said Yuanbin Bai , Founder & CEO at Fluxo Technologies. "This certification eliminates a critical barrier for adopting additive manufacturing in highly regulated environments. We are not just selling powder; we are delivering a promise of performance, durability, and most importantly, uncompromising safety and compliance."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.