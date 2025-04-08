Combatting Housing Discrimination Across New York

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced substantial progress in combatting housing discrimination across the state. Over the past year, the New York State Division of Human Rights has awarded more than $320,000 in financial compensation to victims of housing discrimination who filed complaints with the agency. In addition to financial compensation, case resolutions also resulted in changes to policies and procedures that will curb future discriminatory actions by housing providers and their agents. Additionally, Governor Hochul announced that New York State landmarks will be lit blue today, April 8, to commemorate Fair Housing Month and celebrate the upcoming 57th anniversary of the landmark federal Fair Housing Act, which outlawed discriminatory housing practices and required localities around the country to advance fair housing policies.

“My top priority since taking office has always been to keep New Yorkers safe and that includes protecting them from unfair housing practices and discrimination, ”Governor Hochul said. “Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to live without having to worry about any prejudices, and New York continues to combat discrimination across all areas.”

New York State Division of Human Rights Acting Commissioner Denise M. Miranda said, “New York State has always led in the fight to defend residents from discrimination. The Division of Human Rights remains committed to protecting and enforcing the laws that safeguard those looking to find their next home, or to stay in the home they love. I am proud of the work that The Division’s Housing Investigations Unit takes on to ensure no New Yorker is discriminated against while attempting to rent or buy a home.”

The New York State Human Rights Law, which meets and exceeds the protections included in the federal Fair Housing Act, prohibits discrimination in housing on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, immigration or citizenship status, favorably resolved arrest record, sealed conviction or youthful offender adjudication, military status, lawful source of income, status as a victim of domestic violence, disability, marital status, or familial status. New Yorkers who experience unlawful discrimination in housing can file a complaint with DHR online at dhr.ny.gov/complaint.

The New York State Division of Human Rights receives, investigates, and adjudicates thousands of complaints of discrimination each year. The Division’s Housing Investigations Unit is tasked with investigating all complaints relating to housing discrimination filed with the Division across the State. The Division’s Prosecutions Unit and Housing Litigations Unit then negotiate settlements and present discrimination complaints on behalf of the State at administrative hearings or in State Supreme Court.

Over the past year, DHR has awarded $321,000 in financial compensation to victims of housing discrimination who filed complaints with the agency. So far in 2025, the total amount awarded by the Division in these cases is $137,000.

In addition to the monetary awards highlighted today, remedies in housing discrimination cases resolved by DHR over the past year also include agreements by housing providers and their agents, including brokers, to complete fair housing training, create anti-discrimination and reasonable accommodations policies, publicly post fair housing information, and more. In addition to resolving the immediate case at hand, these elements of complaint resolutions help prevent similar discrimination from taking place again in the future. Filing a complaint with DHR does not guarantee a financial award or other remedy. All complaints are investigated based on their individual circumstances and remedies are secured through the agency’s complaint adjudication process.

Examples of housing discrimination complaints resolved by DHR over the past year include:

A housing services organization filed a complaint against a housing provider alleging that the housing provider discriminated against several prospective tenants who planned to pay rent using rental subsidies. As part of the settlement agreement, the respondent housing provider agreed to pay the complainant $7,000 and to provide free brokerage services to several of the complainant’s clients to help them search for and secure housing. The respondent housing provider also agreed to adopt an anti-discrimination policy, complete fair housing training, and update their website to reflect acceptance of tenants with all lawful sources of income.

An individual filed a complaint against a co-op residence, alleging that the co-op's leadership discriminated against him and his family based on his age and his national origin. As part of the settlement of the complaint, the co-op residence agreed to pay the complainant $15,000. The respondent also agreed to create an anti-discrimination policy and post information about fair housing rights in the building, so all tenants know of their rights under the State Human Rights Law.

An individual who uses a wheelchair filed a complaint against a property management company and its agents, alleging that the respondent failed to accommodate individuals living with disabilities. As part of the settlement of the complaint, the respondents’ property management company agreed to install a ramp at the front entrance of the complainant’s residential building. The respondents further agreed to adopt a reasonable accommodation policy and to complete fair housing training.

As part of Fair Housing Month, the Division of Human Rights will host an all-day conference titled “We All Belong Here” on April 9 in the Bronx to celebrate the agency’s 80-year anniversary and its continued work of advancing equity and justice for all New Yorkers. During the conference, several panel events and workshops will focus on various topics relating to the fight for fair housing practices across the State.

To commemorate Fair Housing Month, the following New York State landmarks will be lit blue tonight:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

In June 2024, Governor Hochul announced new guidance informing insurers that they are prohibited from inquiring about or making coverage decisions based on a property’s status as an affordable housing development or on the level or source of a tenant’s income within the building, such as government assistance. The guidance from the New York State Department of Financial Services follows legislation secured by Governor Hochul as part of the FY 2025 Budget to prohibit discrimination in insurance based on tenants’ source of income or the existence of affordable dwelling units within the building.

Additionally, in 2023, the Governor signed legislation to extend the statute of limitations for New Yorkers to file a complaint with DHR, allowing unlawful housing discrimination claims for incidents occurring on or after February 15, 2024 to be filed within three years of the alleged discrimination. The Governor also signed a package of nine fair housing bills designed to combat discriminatory housing practices that persist around the State, including legislation to increase penalties for unlawful housing discrimination; create a fund to support fair housing testing; and expand required trainings for real estate professionals on subjects such as legacy of segregation, unequal treatment, and historic lack of access to housing opportunities.

About the New York State Division of Human Rights

The New York State Division of Human Rights is dedicated to eliminating discrimination, remedying injustice, and promoting equal opportunity, access, and dignity.

The Division of Human Rights is empowered by law to investigate and prosecute systematic patterns of discrimination through its Division Initiated Action Unit (DIAU). The DIAU can, upon its own motion, initiate investigations and file complaints alleging violations of the State anti-discrimination law. Individuals can report systemic issues of discrimination by emailing the Division at [email protected] .

New Yorkers experiencing harassment or discrimination are encouraged to file a complaint with the Division. If you experience any form of hate or bias in NYS, please call 844-NO-2-HATE or use our online submission form for assistance. For more information about the law or to file a complaint, please visit dhr.ny.gov, and follow the Division of Human Rights on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Threads, X — formerly known as Twitter — and YouTube.