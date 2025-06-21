Refreshments Now Allowed While While Waiting to Vote

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation repealing an outdated section of New York’s election law — the new legislation now supports voters by allowing refreshments to be provided as they wait in line to exercise their civic duty. Across the State, voters will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots during a heat wave, with peak temperatures expected to reach upper 90s and “feels-like” temperatures ranging from 85-110 degrees statewide. The Governor updated New Yorkers on the severe weather alert and encouraged voters to cast their ballot during the early voting period ending June 22 — with extreme heat being the number one cause of weather-related deaths, New Yorkers need to take measures to keep cool.

“Our democracy works best when every eligible voter has a chance to cast their ballot,” Governor Hochul said. “Providing water to voters waiting in line is a common-sense way to ensure New Yorkers have an easy, safe and secure experience in the voting booth. I’m committing to protecting the right to vote for all eligible New Yorkers.”

The bill repeals New York State Election Law Section 17-140, which allowed for criminal penalties against individuals who provided items of small value to voters at polling sites, including food and water. The legislation removes limitations so that New York voters can be provided with the items such as water without infringing on their right to cast their vote or discouraging voters from participating in any given election.

State Senator Zellnor Myrie said, “Voting is a civil right, not an endurance contest. With extreme heat forecast for the upcoming election, it's important that voters at polling places can legally be given water and refreshments while they wait. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul, Assemblymember Simon and the voting rights advocates who helped advance this important bill. New York will always keep fighting to make voting easier and more accessible."

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez said, "With a record-setting heatwave set to peak on Election Day, this signing couldn’t have been more timely. New Yorkers shouldn’t be turned off from voting because of uncomfortable line experiences, and people who wish to provide voters with refreshments should not be criminalized. Repealing this provision makes it clear that New York puts people before red tape, and that we’re committed to building a more inclusive, participatory democracy. Thank you to Governor Hochul for signing this bill into law."

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said, “With high voter turnout and record-breaking temperatures on Primary day, New Yorkers will no longer have to worry about being arrested if someone gives them water or a snack while waiting in line. Voting shouldn’t be an endurance test. This bill removes an outdated barrier and restores common sense to exercising the franchise. I'm grateful to Senator Myrie for his partnership and to Governor Hochul for signing this bill into law.”

In signing the bill today, Governor Hochul is building on her strong record of strengthening voting rights and expanding access to the ballot throughout her administration. In June 2022, the Governor enacted the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, the strongest state-level voting rights act in the nation, protecting New York voters against voter dilution, suppression, intimidation and other barriers to voter participation.

In December 2022, the Governor enacted legislation expanding the amount of time New Yorkers have to register to vote, moving the deadline for voter registration from 25 days ahead of an election to the constitutionally-allowed minimum of just 10 days ahead of an election. In September 2023, Governor Hochul signed legislation establishing a system for early voting by mail, creating a process allowing all eligible, registered New York voters the opportunity to vote early by mail in advance of an election.