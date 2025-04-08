Treetops Resort Introduces Exclusive Michigan Golf Packages for the Upcoming Season

As the golf season approaches, Treetops Resort, one of the premier golf resorts in Michigan, is unveiling a selection of Michigan golf packages.

GAYLORD, MI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the golf season approaches, Treetops Resort, one of the premier golf resorts in Michigan, is unveiling a selection of Michigan golf packages designed to offer golfers the ultimate combination of championship-level play, accommodations, and unbeatable value. With tailored options catering to all skill levels, these packages provide a complete golf getaway in the heart of Northern Michigan.

New and Improved Golf Experiences

Set against the stunning backdrop of rolling hills and pristine fairways, Treetops Resort continues to lead as a top destination for golf enthusiasts. This season, the resort’s curated golf packages are designed to maximize both time on the course and overall guest experience.

“Our goal is to provide golfers with a first-class experience that goes beyond a round of golf,” says Jordan Peck, Marketing Manager at Treetops Resort. “From perfectly maintained courses to exceptional hospitality, our Michigan golf packages offer a seamless blend of relaxation, challenge, and fun.”

Golf Packages for Every Player

Treetops Resort’s diverse range of golf packages ensures that every guest can find the perfect fit for their needs:

• The Premier Stay & Play Packages – Treat yourself to a one-night, one-round golf escape on the stunning Fazio Premier course—known for its refined layout and unforgettable views. This package pairs a relaxing overnight stay with a round of golf on one of Michigan’s most elegant and thoughtfully crafted courses. It’s the perfect blend of challenge and beauty.

• 5-3-1 Golf Package – Five legendary courses. Three relaxing nights. One unbeatable golf getaway. Treetops Resort is home to 81 breathtaking holes designed by the game’s greats—Robert Trent Jones Sr., Tom Fazio, and Rick Smith. From dramatic elevation changes to award-winning designs, this package lets you experience it all, including the #1 Par 3 Course in North America: Treetops. Golf where legends like Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, and Ray Floyd have played.

• Traditional Stay and Play Package – Looking for a quick golf escape? Our Traditional Stay & Play package delivers just that. Enjoy one night of comfortable lodging paired with a round of golf on the scenic and approachable Tradition course—perfect for players of all levels. With classic design and peaceful surroundings, it's an ideal way to relax, recharge, and play.

• The Championship Package – Ready to play like a champion? This package is made for serious golfers looking to experience the full scope of Treetops’ legendary courses. Stay two nights in comfortable accommodations and enjoy four 18-hole rounds with a cart—customizable across the Robert Trent Jones Sr. Masterpiece, Tom Fazio Premier, Signature, and Tradition courses. Mix and match or conquer them all—it’s your call.

• The Perfect Week – Make it a golf trip to remember with The Perfect Week—five nights, five rounds, five unforgettable days on some of the most scenic courses in the Midwest. Tee off on each of Treetops’ award-winning courses, including the iconic Threetops Par 3, and start every day with a hearty breakfast. With diverse layouts and breathtaking views, this all-in-one golf getaway is truly the perfect week.

Why Treetops Stands Out Among Michigan Golf Resorts

Treetops Resort is home to five of Michigan’s most sought-after courses, each offering a unique challenge and breathtaking scenery. From dramatic elevation changes to beautifully sculpted fairways, Treetops continues to set the standard for golf in the Midwest.

Beyond golf, Treetops provides an all-encompassing resort experience, featuring fine dining, a full-service spa, and lodging, making it the ideal golf getaway in Michigan.

“Our resort is designed for those who want more than just golf,” adds Peck. “With our exceptional hospitality, expert-led instruction, and top-tier facilities, our guests receive an unforgettable experience both on and off the course.”

About Treetops Resort

Located in Gaylord, Michigan, Treetops Resort is a premier four-season destination, offering championship golf, world-class skiing, and accommodations. With five renowned golf courses, an elite golf academy, and award-winning hospitality, Treetops continues to be a leader among Michigan golf resorts.

Tee times and golf packages are now available for booking.

For more information on Treetops Resort’s golf packages, visit Treetops Resort or contact Jordan Peck, Marketing Manager.



Legal Disclaimer:

