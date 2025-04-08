ACES Gallery's online Spring Estates Auction on Sunday, April 27th at 1pm Eastern is packed with over 500 quality lots

18th century French Neoclassical centre table having a round, three-inch-thick variegated marble top, 50 ¾ inches in diameter and weighing over 600 pounds. Estimate: $5,000-$10,000. Bronze sculpture by Anna Vaughan Hyatt Huntington (American, 1876-1973), 6 ½ inches tall, titled Reaching Panther, previously owned by a noted art historian. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000. Watercolor on paper painting by Reginald Marsh (American, 1898-1954), a figural work that depicts boys on a New York City pier, 13 inches by 18 ½ inches. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000. This oil on board Nude sketch signed by Benjamin Constant (French, 1845-1902), 25 ¾ inches by 21 inches (board, minus frame), with a Sotheby’s label on verso, should bring $3,000-$5,000. Important Louis Majorelle buffet deux corps (sideboard display cabinet), carved with a grapevine motif, with stained glass panels with metal grapevine overlay. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000.

The auction features fine art, jewelry, collectibles, a single-owner collection of clocks and additional material from over 50 estates -- a collector's dream.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An important 18th century French variegated marble-top centre table , a bronze statue of a panther by Anna Vaughan Hyatt Huntington (American, 1876-1973) , and a watercolor on paper depicting boys on a pier by Reginald Marsh (American, 1898-1954) are a few expected top lots in ACES Gallery’s Spring Estates Auction set for Sunday, April 27th.The auction, beginning promptly at 1pm Eastern time, features over 500 lots, including fine art, jewelry, collectibles, a single-owner collection of clocks, plus over 50 items from the collection of Susie Hilfiger (Greenwich, Conn.), and items descended through the family of a New York City auctioneer, circa 1930s. Additional material from over 50 local estates will also be offered.These will include fine art by names such as Bejamin Constant and Nicola Simbari; dozens of bronzes (including Erte); antique and contemporary furniture (Regency, American, William Hinn, Stephen Swift and others); silver, gold and gemstone jewelry items; sterling flatware services; rugs and carpets; wonderful decorative arts; portrait miniatures; and much more.The auction will be in the Stamford gallery, with an in-person preview, plus phone and absentee bidding, as well as online bidding on three platforms (LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Drouot.com). There will be no in-person bidding during the auction. It will be an online auction.The 18th century French Neoclassical centre table is in two pieces and has an impressive, round, three-inch-thick variegated marble top, 50 ¾ inches in diameter weighing over 600 pounds, with an ogee beveled edge, supported by a carved gilt and painted conforming frame raised on eight straight tapering legs decorated with acanthus leaves and gilt scrolls. Estimate: $5,000-$10,000.The bronze sculpture by Anna Vaughan Hyatt Huntington stands 6 ½ inches tall and is titled Reaching Panther. It was previously owned by a noted art historian. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000.The watercolor on paper by Reginald Marsh is a figural work that depicts boys on a New York City pier. It measures 13 inches by 18 ½ inches (minus frame). Estimate: $3,000-$5,000.An oil on canvas by Nicola Simbari (Italian,1927-2012), titled The Girl in White, the stretcher 39 ½ inches by 29 ½ inches, (minus the 46 ½ inch by 32 ½ inch frame that’s impressed Florence Art Gallery in Italy), has a Palm Beach, Florida gallery label on verso and should hit $2,000-$4,000.An oil on board Winterscape by Jan Evert Morel II (Dutch, 1835-1905), 9 inches by 12 inches and housed in a gilt cove frame, artist signed lower left, has a pre-sale estimate of $800-$1,200.An oil on board Nude sketch signed by Benjamin Constant (French, 1845-1902), 25 ¾ inches by 21 inches (board, less the frame), with a Sotheby’s label on verso, should realize $3,000-$5,000.An oil on canvas painting of a seated nude by Alfred Richard Mitchell (1888-1972), signed and dated 1933 in pencil on verso, 28 ¼ inches by 23 inches (sight), has an estimate of $800-$1,200.A very fine Marie Antoinette portrait miniature after the French artist Lebrun, diminutive at 5 inches by 3 ¾ inches (sight, less the brass frame), is expected to find a new home for $500-$700.An important Louis Majorelle buffet deux corps (sideboard display cabinet), carved with a grapevine motif, with stained glass panels with metal grapevine overlay, supports and mouldings carved with grapes and grape leaves, plus brass pulls and figured buried walnut veneered panels, 93 inches tall by 20 ¾ inches wide by 80 ½ inches long, should hammer for $4,000-$6,000.An important circa 1917-1918 Gorham sterling silver tea and coffee service, finely chased and engraved with acanthus leaves, consisting of a lidded teapot, a lidded coffee pot, a hot water kettle on stand, an open creamer, a double-handled open sugar, a waste bowl, and a large-size double-handled oval serving tray, the silver totaling 288.16 ozt., should go for $5,000-$7,000.A late 19th century Japanese bronze model of a fisherman from the Meiji period (1868-1912), showing the seal of Dai Nihon Genryusai Seiya Zol, is expected to settle at $5,000-$7,000.A 14-inch-tall Chinese antique green glazed vase, likely from the Han dynasty (206 BCE-220 CE), a bulbous pottery vase with deep green glaze throughout, a slightly flared rim and two applied ring handles around the shoulder, carries a pre-sale estimate of $2,000-$4,000.A colorful polymorph artwork by Yaacov Agam (Israeli, b. 1928), titled Visual Prayer for Peace, Hope, #70 of 180, signed on the bottom in a shadow box and measuring 11 inches square (less the frame), is from the estate of two Danbury pop-art collectors and should hit $800-$1,200.An untitled (Please Do Not Talk You Are Boring And You Depress Me) oil on board with pressed copper and quartz crystal by the Outsider Art Surrealist Arthur Wood (Brooklyn, 20th century), signed lower right (“A.W.”), with the central painted panel showing colorful nude figures and amorphous shapes, including a section of writing, 22 inches tall, should gavel for $300-$500.An “Exoskeleton” chest of drawers by William Hinn, marked “Made in Sweden / Factory 24,” in excellent condition, 34 inches tall by 78 inches wide, carries a pre-sale estimate of $300-$500.A ‘Bridger Bench’ by Ty Best, with a red leather upholstered seat and cast bronze patinated base, showing a Brusic Rose (Bedford Park, Ill.) label to the underside, should rise to $6,000-$8,000.An 18k yellow gold twisted rope form hard bracelet by Unoarre, marked “750” and with Italian maker’s markers, 20.1 grams, 2 ¾ inches by 1.3 inches, is estimated to command $800-$1,200.A Regency cast iron outdoor garden bench with a curved seat and x-form supports, plus urn splats, 28 inches tall by 54 inches long, is expected to knock down for $1,000-$2,000. The bench is one of four early garden lots from the collection of Susie Hilfiger of Greenwich, Conn.Previews will be held by appointment only, on Friday, April 25th (12pm-5pm), and Saturday April 26th (10am-5pm) in ACES Gallery’s gallery and offices located at 85 Old Long Ridge Road (#A4) in Stamford, Conn. For an appointment, call (475) 500-7118; or send an email to gallery@ACES.net. All items will be on display or otherwise available for inspection prior to auction day, Sunday, April 27th.ACES (All Country Estate Services) was founded in 2020 by auctioneer and appraiser Alex Fonarow. The company was designed from the ground up to offer quality service to its clients, buyers and consignors. The firm has specialists in all areas of the estate process, including appraisals, traditional and online-only (timed) auctions, donations, and whole-house cleanouts.ACES Gallery is a focused subsidiary of ACES, a larger company that conducts more than 50 auctions each year, selling all manner of estate personal property on the website www.aces.net ACES Gallery is always seeking quality merchandise for future sales. To inquire about consigning a single piece, an estate or a collection, please call (475) 500-7118; or, send an email to gallery@ACES.net. To learn more about ACES Gallery and the Spring Estates Auction set for Sunday, April 27th at 1 pm Eastern time, please visit www.aces.net . Updates are posted often.# # # #

