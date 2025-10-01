Two 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle cards in poor condition combine to bring $51,330 (Canadian) in Miller & Miller auction

Hockey great Stefan Persson’s player-issued Stanley Cup trophy commemorating the 1982–83 NHL championship season, 13 inches tall, mounted on a wooden base (CA$14,160). Exceedingly rare 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle card, graded PSA 1 Poor but still desired by collectors as a true “holy grail” sports collectible, one of two Mantles in the sale (CA$38,350). 1950-51 Toronto Maple Leafs’ championship 14K gold-banded walking stick from their Stanley Cup-winning NHL season, presented to team part-owner George McCullagh (CA$18,880). Complete set of 110 1964-1965 Topps “Tall Boys” hockey cards, so-named for the cards’ large size (each one is about 4 ¾ inches by 2 ½ inches), graded well at PSA Excellent+ (CA$15,340). 0.9999 pure gold Wayne Gretzky coin, #52 from a mintage of 99 (the number The Great One wore on his jersey), 1.25 inches in diameter and in the original box (CA$5,605).

The 279-lot auction highlighted the diversity of sports collectibles, from cornerstone trading cards to historical memorabilia. It grossed $323,589 (Canadian).

Bidders showed passion for classic cards and one-of-a-kind artifacts. The demand for Mantles, vintage hockey sets and historical items reinforces the continued growth of the sports collectibles market” — Ben Pernfuss

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Not one but two 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle baseball cards – both of them flawed but still considered a “holy grail” sports collectible in any condition – sold for a combined $51,330 in Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia auction held September 28th. It was an online-only sale; no live bidding.All prices in this report are in Canadian dollars and include an 18 percent buyer’s premium.One of the Mantle cards sold within estimate for $38,340 and was the auction’s overall top lot. The card was recently graded by PSA and received a lowly grade of 1 Poor. It had rounded corners and wear to the field, but was still a must-have card in the 1952 Topps baseball card set, widely regarded as one of the most significant sets in the world of baseball card collecting.The other Mantle card had been trimmed, with the white border removed from three of the four edges. The original owner wanted the card to fit in his binder and the oversized 1952 card was just too big, so he made it fit by trimming the edges. The card's color was superb, though, and Mantle showed well on the iconic blue background. The card sold above estimate for $12,980.In all, 279 lots came up for bid in a sale that brought together some of the most significant treasures in sports collecting history. Complementing the marquee items was a strong offering of 1960s hockey memorabilia, including vintage bobble head nodders and collectible York hockey glasses seldom seen at auction, plus cornerstone cards and museum-worthy artifacts.“We’re thrilled with the results of this sale, which saw strong bidding across every category,” said Ben Pernfuss, Miller & Miller’s Consignment Director for the sale. “The market for iconic pieces like the 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle baseball card continues to show remarkable strength, while early Parkhurst and Topps hockey sets drew significant collector interest.”A nearly complete set of 1951-52 Parkhurst hockey cards (104 of 105, the only one missing being Gordie Howe’s rookie card) topped the $5,000 high estimate by fetching $5,605. The set included key rookie cards for Terry Sawchuk and Maurice Richard, along with a signed example of card #29 for Milt Schmidt. The set ranged in condition from poor to excellent.Following are additional highlights from the auction, one in which 236 registered bidders combined to place 5,873 bids. Nearly all lots were sold, and 50 percent of the top 50 lots exceeded estimate. Overall, the auction grossed $323,589. Online bidding was available on LiveAuctioneers.com and the Miller & Miller website ( www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com ).The 1950-51 Toronto Maple Leafs’ championship 14K gold-banded walking stick from their Stanley Cup-winning NHL season, 38 inches long, had an estimate of just $1,500-$2,000, but ended up selling for $18,880. The team commissioned the stick to be presented to part-owner George McCullagh, poking fun at his age but also in appreciation for his support of the team. The gold sheath surrounding the stick’s wooden shaft was engraved with each player’s signature.A complete set of 110 1964-1965 Topps “Tall Boys” hockey cards, graded a superb overall PSA Excellent+, realized $15,340 against a $12,000 high estimate. The cards are so named because of their large size (each one about 4 ¾ inches by 2 ½ inches). It’s a highly sought-after and visually appealing set, featuring stars such as Gordie Howe, Bobby Hull, Jean Beliveau and Tim Horton.Hockey great Stefan Persson ’s player-issued Stanley Cup trophy commemorating the 1982–83 championship season, 13 inches tall, mounted on a wooden base with a felt underside, brought $14,160, besting the $9,000 high estimate. The upper band bore the inscriptions, “New York Islanders” and “1982–1983,” while a letter of authenticity was signed by Mr. Persson himself.A complete set of 132 Topps hockey cards from 1966-67 (including the iconic Bobby Orr #35 rookie card) breezed to $8,260 against a high estimate of $6,000. The set included both checklists, one being unmarked. The set was in overall very good-excellent condition. The Bobby Orr #35 card showed sharp edges and strong corners, with good horizontal centering.A 0.9999 pure gold Wayne Gretzky coin, #52 from a mintage of 99 (the number The Great One wore on his jersey), 1.25 inches in diameter and in the original box, changed hands for $5,605, topping the $3,250 high estimate. The coin was marked “1851” on the reverse to highlight Gretzky's all-time leading scorer points number that he broke on October 15, 1989.“This auction highlighted the incredible diversity of sports collectibles, from cornerstone trading cards to unique historical memorabilia,” Mr. Pernfuss said. “Bidders showed passion for classic cards and one-of-a-kind artifacts. The robust demand we saw for Mantles, vintage hockey sets, and historical items reinforces the continued growth and depth of the sports collectibles market.”Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. has several exciting online-only auctions planned for October. They are as follows:Oct. 9: Post-War Canadian Folk ArtOct. 11: Canadiana - Featuring the Louise & Late Robert Levesque CollectionOct. 11: Canadian Historical Pottery – Featuring the David & Karen Jacobi CollectionOct. 25: FirearmsMiller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell.To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the firm’s upcoming auctions, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com # # # #

