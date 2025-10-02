SJ Auctioneers' online-only Estate Silverware, Jewelry, Decor, Glass & Toys auction is set for Sunday, October 26th

Large Buccellati sterling silver 925 gardenia centerpiece with the original box, never used, inspired by nature and weighing 94 ounces Estimate: $18,000-$20,000. 141-piece Tiffany & Co. sterling silver flatware set in the Audubon pattern, showing little if any previous use, in two wooden chests with green interior. Estimate: $30,000-$35,000. Stunning circa 1907 William Comyns Sons sterling silver 925 and crystal wheelbarrow, 42 cm long. Estimate: $12,000-$15,000. Decorative accessories will feature this Daum pate de verre (opaque, dense glass having a frosted surface) signed three-arm candelabra figurine, made in France Estimate: $1,000-$1,500. Large Herend drinking lioness figurine with 24k gold accents, sleek and hand-painted in black fishnet. Estimate: $750-$900.

Up for bid: Buccellati, sterling flatware services and single items; dazzling jewelry; Herend & Swarovski; vintage pens; vintage toys; decorative items; scarves

We spent the summer months bringing in wonderful new consignments, mostly from prominent estates and collections in the tri-state area, and now these fine items are all waiting to go to new homes.” — Erica Anderson

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SJ Auctioneers’ online-only Estate Silverware, Jewelry, Décor, Glass & Toys auction set for Sunday, October 26th, starting promptly at 6pm Eastern time, is packed with 278 lots of sterling flatware (including a large Audubon service from Tiffany), a high sterling silver collection of pieces by Buccellati , estate jewelry items, a nice scarf collection, and more.“With the holidays fast approaching, people looking for gift-giving ideas need to look no further than this auction,” said Erica Anderson of SJ Auctioneers. “We spent a good bit of the summer months bringing in wonderful new consignments, mostly pulled from prominent estates and collections in the tri-state area, and now these fine items are all waiting to go to new homes.”The Buccellati will be led by a sterling silver 925 three-tier geranium leaves centerpiece with the original box. Buccellati reinterprets and reinvents particular forms and uses, thanks to the unparalleled expertise and experience of its master silversmiths, all Italian. In this case, a large 3-floor table centerpiece made of gerano leaves was created. Estimate: $32,000-$35,000.Other Buccellati lots include a large sterling silver 925 gardenia centerpiece with the original box, never used, inspired by nature and weighing 94 ounces (estimate: $18,000-$20,000); and a sterling silver 925 grapevine centerpiece bowl with the original box, a cluster of grapes with leaves, stem and tendrils applied with a plaque underneath leaves (estimate: $4,500-$5,000).Spectacular sterling silver flatware service sets have become a staple at SJ Auctioneers sales, and this one is no exception. A few noteworthy examples are as follows:• A 141-piece Tiffany & Co. sterling silver flatware set in the Audubon pattern showing little if any previous use, contained in two wooden chests (estimate: $30,000-$35,000).• A 96-piece Georg Jensen sterling silver flatware service set for 12 in the Parallel pattern. A box is shown online for display purposes only (estimate: $13,900-$15,000).• A 150-piece Tiffany & Co. sterling silver size flatware service set for 12 in the Faneuil pattern. The set includes a storage case (estimate: $12,800-$14,000).• A 116-piece Gorham sterling silver flatware service set with 18 servers, in excellent condition. A chest is shown online for display purposes (estimate: $9,000-$12,000).There are many nice individual sterling silver pieces to consider as well. Chief among them is a stunning circa 1907 William Comyns Sons sterling silver 925 and crystal wheelbarrow , 42 cm long (estimate: $12,000-$15,000); and a circa 1771 sterling silver samovar (highly decorated tea urn), made in London and weighing 86 ounces (estimate: $6,000-$7,500).Other single sterling objects include a Pampaloni (Italy) sterling silver beautifully hammered pitcher in the Mid-Century Modern style of Jensen and Lalaounis, 8 ¼ inches in height and weighing 36 troy ounces (estimate: $2,400-$2,500); and a Wm. B. Kerr sterling silver and micromosaic Italian humidor cigar box and matchbox holder with a micromosaic on top depicting the Colosseum and Roman Forum, 35.7 troy ounces (estimate: $4,500-$5,000).The jewelry category will feature a Gucci signed 18k yellow gold bamboo link station necklace, nearly 28 inches long, consists of a cable chain with grooved oval-shaped bamboo motif stations in varying sizes, stamped 750 (estimate: $7,000-$9,000); and a Gucci sterling silver textured cuff bracelet with box, showing the iconic interlocking “G” logo, size 7.5 (estimate; $400-$500).Two David Yurman jewelry items are sure to attract attention. They are a 14K gold and stainless steel Bel Aire navy blue acrylic box chain necklace, stamped “D.Y.585”, 27 inches in length (estimate: $6,500-$7,500); and an 18K yellow gold chrysoprase and diamond pendant with a 0.48 ctw total diamond weight, stamped “D.Y.”, weighing 17.7 grams (estimate: $1,800-$2,000).Decorative accessories will be plentiful and will feature a Daum pate de verre (opaque, dense glass having a frosted surface) signed three-arm candelabra figurine made in France (estimate: $1,000-$1,500; and a signed Lalique crystal Kazak galloping horse in an amber tone, with box, measuring about 5 ½ inches in height and showing no chips or cracks (estimate: $900-$1,000).Also up for bid is a signed Orrefors Studio (Sweden) art glass 5-inch hexagonal fish bowl vase designed around 1950 by Edward Hald, vivid green in color using the Graal technique. The design of fish swimming in seaweed is almost always created in vivid green (estimate: $750-$900); and a 7-inch-tall Daum crystal rose candle holder with the box (estimate: $500-$700).Herend figural porcelain pieces, made in Hungary, are popular with collectors because they’re so beautiful to look at. The auction has a variety on offer, to include a large drinking lioness with 24K gold accents, sleek and hand-painted in black fishnet (estimate: $750-$900); a hand-painted ape (or orangutan) figure in New Mint condition, 4 inches tall (estimate: $600-$800); and a signed green fishnet cat shown playing with a ball, with 24K gold accents (estimate: $280-$450).Swarovski crystal figures are equally popular with collectors, being wildly colorful and pleasing to the eye. Ones in the auction are for Marvel’s DC Comics Iron Man, red, with box, 5 ½ inches tall (estimate; $600-$850); Marvel’s DC Comics Spiderman, with box (estimate: $400-$500); and Marvel’s Catwoman, boasting an astonishing 517 expertly cut facets, showcasing a great blend of black, clear, and yellow crystals, a little over 3 inches tall (estimate: $450-$600).Vintage pens make a thoughtful gift. Offerings include an S.T. Dupont rollerball pen laque de chine (Chinese lacquer) with pink and white diamonds (estimate: $450-$600); and a Rolex ballpoint pen, green, with the original box (estimate: $300-$400).The toys category will feature a Japanese-made Yonezawa tin toy model of a Japan Airlines JAL Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet with the original box, in excellent working and cosmetic condition, 32cm long and 32cm wide, requiring two 1.5-volt batteries. As the plane moves, it rises and falls, making it interactive. A light on the plane’s top front lights and flashes (estimate: $500-$1,000).Other toys will include an early-to-mid-1950s German Distler Mercedes convertible US Zone vehicle with the original box and key, in excellent original condition (estimate: $350-$480); and 10 vintage Japanese toy buses, each one estimated to sell for $200-$500; plus a vintage tin Japanese circus truck #63, approximately 8 inches long and 3 inches tall (estimate: $200-$500).Bidding is available online now, and closes on auction day, October 26th. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. A link to the catalog is here: www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/388381_estate-silverware-jewelry-decor-glass-toys/ SJ Auctioneers is always seeking quality items for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or a whole collection, you may call 646-450-7553; or, you can send an email to sjauctioneers@gmail.com.To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Estate Silverware, Jewelry, Décor, Glass & Toys auction scheduled for Sunday, October 26th, starting at 6pm Eastern time,please visit www.sjauctioneers.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.