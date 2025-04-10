Award-winning Interior Designers Dwayne Bergmann and Kyle Barrett, launch Barrett Bergmann Home

BBH Co-founders Dwayne Bergmann and Kyle Barrett​, invite guests to raise a glass in celebration on Sunday, April 27th​ 3pm – 4p​m in thier market showroom IH102 at High Point Market. Dwayne Bergmann and Kyle Barrett, Co-Founders of Barrett Bergmann Home, are thrilled to be debuting their luxury collections at the upcoming High Point Market, April 25-30, 2025. Through a shared passion for design, Barrett Bergmann Home has coupled their best-in-class resources to create a collection of thoughtfully designed luxury products that offers custom capabilities, exceptional craftsmanship, and unique, unexpected details Barrett Bergman Home, will premier customizable, highly stylized Bath Vanities, in their IHFC Building, ground floor Interhall, in Booth #102. Guided by their mission, “By Designers, for Designers," BBH is debuting a suite of Home Fragrances, alongside a curated variety of real-touch Floral Arrangements, to accent their collection of luxurious Linens and Decorative Accessories.

Barrett Bergmann Home (BBH) launches trade-only brand Made for Designers By Designers, to offer trade friendly pricing positioned to maximize profits.

BBH is more than a collection of beautiful products it’s a reflection of our peers, their creativity, and our shared passion for design, and which offers trade friendly pricing to maximize profits.” — Dwayne Bergmann, Co-Founder Barrett Bergmann Home

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded by award-winning designers Dwayne Bergmann and Kyle Barrett, Barrett Bergmann Home (BBH) is making their Spring High Point Market debut, with a new breed of trade brands. With decades of collective experience, both found themselves constantly seeking high quality, customizable pieces for their bespoke projects, and struggled at times to find those luxury items that were missing from the marketplace. Their shared passion for design, coupled with their best-in-class resources has allowed them to create a collection of thoughtfully designed products in Barrett Bergmann Home.“This brand is truly built with designers in mind. Offering a beautiful assortment of custom name plates on the pieces we design in partnership with our trade clients gives them the opportunity to craft their own brand story,” shared Dwayne Bergmann, Co-Founder Barrett Bergmann Home and President of nationally recognized design firm Dwayne Bergmann Interiors as well as the principal of Freestyle Interiors.Their inaugural collection, making its exclusive East Coast debut at High Point Market the IHFC Interhall Booth #102 which will feature customizable, highly stylized Bath Vanities, a suite of Home Fragrances, a curated variety of real-touch Floral Arrangements, alongside luxurious Linens and Decorative Accessories for home and bath. Designed to meet the standards of their discerning peers, alleviating the pain points many designers face when sourcing quality, innovative, and luxury pieces. Unlike some commercial furniture companies or heritage brands, BBH was built to address the needs of today’s trade clientele.“It’s always my intention to create spaces that reflect the unique style and needs of my luxury clientele, but finding products that meet those standards has always been a challenge. Barrett Bergmann Home is more than a collection of beautiful products with our name on it, it’s a reflection of our trade peers, their creativity, and our shared passion for design, and that offers trade friendly pricing positioned to maximize your profit.” said Dwayne.Dwayne added that the BBH brand’s signature aesthetic is informed by their respective national design projects, regional influences, his background as a professional equestrian and Kyle’s rancher lifestyle. The distinctive products blend their mutual appreciation for global, timeless, and modern styles, each product designed as an extension of their personal and shared experiences. Together they are guided by their mission, “By Designers, for Designers.”“Our styles and backgrounds could not be more different, but there is beauty in balance. Inspired by Dwayne’s home in Southwest Florida and my Texarkana roots, we’ve masterfully blended our individual and shared passions to create something beautiful,” shared Kyle Barrett, Co-Founder Barrett Bergmann Home.Produced in collaboration with industry-leading manufacturers and leveraging cutting-edge innovations and proprietary materials, the Barrett Bergmann Home (BBH) brand offers custom capabilities, exceptional craftsmanship, and unique, unexpected details.At the recent Design Edge event in Phoenix—held just ahead of Spring High Point Market—BBH dazzled trade customers with a soft launch of their new collection of bespoke designs. One standout feature shared with guests was the Bath Vanities category, where designers can create customized styles and select from a range of materials, fully bringing their bathroom vision to life. BBH even allows designers to "make their mark" with signature nameplates, adding a personalized touch to every project.BBH will also debut an expansive Whole Home Floral Program, created by Barrett, a floral design expert. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, BBH places exemplary service at the forefront, offering a U.S.-based customer service team and white-glove concierge support. The website—both informational and inspirational—features highly intuitive navigation and powerful project management tools, including the ability to share projects with colleagues and save products to dedicated project folders, streamlining the design process.Discover Barrett Bergmann Home at High Point Market starting on Friday April 25, through Wednesday, April 30 in the IHFC Building, ground floor Interhall, Booth #102. Join us for an exclusive champagne reception as we proudly introduce Barrett Bergmann Home and its visionary founders, Dwayne Bergmann and Kyle Barrett on Sunday, April 27th 3pm – 4pm. Guests are invited to raise a a glass and discover the inspiration behind our brand.BBH, By Designers, For Designers will debut at High Point Market with the full collection being available online post market , at https://shopbbh.com/ . Dwayne Bergmann and Kyle Barrett look forward to welcoming designers and dealers alike into their world of elegance. Visit the brand’s digital storefront at shopbbh.com where members of the trade can register for an account. Follow Barrett Bergmann Home on Instagram at @BarrettBergmannHome. With plans to introduce new product categories in the coming seasons, this is truly just the beginning for BBH.Media Contact:Ann M FeldsteinPresidentMoxie Marketing & Communicationsw: moxiemarketingny.come: Ann@moxiemarketingny.comO: 516-532-3632###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.