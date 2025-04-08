Lone Tree Paint Recycling Event Flyer

Free NO LIMITS paint recycling event for all Colorado residents and businesses on April 12th in Lone Tree.

We are excited to bring this free paint recycling opportunity to residents of Colorado. No limits means no excuses – let's keep those cans out of landfills!” — Luke Peters

LONE TREE, CO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City of Lone Tree and GreenSheen Paint Partner for Free Paint Recycling Event on April 12th The City of Lone Tree , in partnership with GreenSheen Paint, will host a FREE NO LIMITS paint recycling event on Saturday, April 12th, 2025, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Eagle Academy High School. This event is open to all residents and businesses in the state of Colorado.The collaborative initiative provides a convenient and environmentally responsible method for disposing of unwanted paint. The event aims to reduce landfill waste and promote resource conservation within the community.Participants may bring leftover paint in its original containers, with a maximum size of five gallons per container. Event staff will be on hand to guide you through the drive-through process and ensure everything is properly recycled.Accepted materials include latex paint (acrylic), oil paint, stains, shellacs, lacquers, sealers, varnishes, urethanes, and textured coatings.Materials not accepted include aerosol spray paint, paint thinner, solvents, cleaning agents, drywall mud, roof tar, and hazardous waste.The event offers an opportunity for community members to contribute to the City of Lone Tree's sustainability efforts.For further information and to register, please visit https://circular.eco/event/LoneTree

