GreenSheen Partners with Habitat NC to Support Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts

GreenSheen paint & Habitat for Humanity NC team up, donating paint profits from Habitat ReStores to aid those affected by Hurricane Helene.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GreenSheen Paint, an industry leader in eco-friendly paint recycling, today announced it is giving all profits from October 23 2024 – November 24 2024 from the sale of paint in its 40 habitat ReStores in the state of North Carolina with a $10,000 up front commitment to support Habitat for Humanity of North Carolina (HFHNC) in their recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene.“GreenSheen Paint has been a loyal corporate partner with our North Carolina affiliates for over 12 years. Luke Peters, GreenSheen’s Chief Operating Officer, has a deep personal relationship with Habitat, and the strength of that bond shows in this commitment,” said Marlowe Foster, President and CEO of HFHNC.GreenSheen Paint, which partners with Habitat affiliates across the country to distribute its eco-friendly products, expressed its dedication to supporting the recovery effort. "This was an easy decision for us," said Luke Peters. "The devastation in North Carolina moved us to take action, and we are fortunate to be able to offer resources to assist with the state’s recovery."About GreenSheen PaintAs a leader in the paint recycling industry, GreenSheen Paint is committed to environmental sustainability and community impact. By recycling millions of gallons of unwanted paint, GreenSheen provides high-quality, affordable, and eco-friendly products that help reduce waste and conserve natural resources. In addition to its innovative recycling efforts, GreenSheen Paint proudly supports Habitat for Humanity, donating both paint and resources to help build and renovate homes for families in need. Learn more about GreenSheen Paint at: www.greensheenpaint.com About Habitat for Humanity of North CarolinaHabitat for Humanity of North Carolina is an affiliate support organization (ASO) that supports the 58 local Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the state. HFHNC acts as a central agency to coordinate statewide housing advocacy, provide training and networking opportunities, aid in disaster recovery, and serve as a focal point for disseminating statewide resources. North Carolina’s Habitat for Humanity affiliates are not subordinate to the ASO. Rather, we exist to serve them.Habitat for Humanity is a Christian organization seeking to put God’s love into action but observes a strict no-proselytizing policy. All who believe that everyone needs a decent, affordable place to live are welcome to help with our work, regardless of race, religion, age, gender, political views, or any of the other distinctions that too often divide people.

