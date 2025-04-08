DON’T BE A LITTER BUG: Spring cleaning for Idaho’s public land!

Aluminum cans, glass bottles, glass shards, a section of carpet, fishing line, Styrofoam worm containers, multiple cardboard boxes, and plastic bags were collected from the area and disposed of, by the officer, in a nearby dumpster provided to park users.

Litter isn’t just an eyesore; it can be hazardous to our wildlife.

Many birds, small mammals, and even deer or elk can be entrapped or entangled in our garbage causing sickness or life-threatening issues for the animals. These animals can also confuse our refuse with food sources and ingest them.

Littering is also illegal!

If caught in the act, a person can be cited for an infraction violation and is required to pay a fine of $206.50 for their first offense.

Even if you do a great job to ensure that none of your trash ends up in the wrong spaces, you can always do your part to leave the land better than you found it. Make it a habit to collect trash all on your next outdoor adventure to help improve your favorite hiking trail or fishing access site.

To borrow a few popular slogans, you should all know by now: Idaho truly is too great to litter. If you pack it in, pack it out! If you give a hoot, don’t pollute!

Let’s all work together to keep Idaho clean this spring!