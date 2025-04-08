Governor Mills Applauds Maine Senate's Unanimous Confirmation of Carl Wilson as Commissioner of the Department of Marine Resources 

April 8, 2025

Governor Janet Mills today swore in Carl Wilson as Commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR), following the Maine Senate’s unanimous vote to confirm his nomination.

"I thank the Maine Senate for its unanimous confirmation of Carl Wilson as Commissioner of the Department of Marine Resources," said Governor Janet Mills. "Carl's extensive experience and deep understanding of Maine's marine industries make him exceptionally qualified to lead DMR. I look forward to working with him to support the Maine people who make their living on the water and the communities that depend on them." "It is an honor to be confirmed as Commissioner of the Department of Marine Resources," said Commissioner Carl Wilson. "I am committed to leading the Department's efforts to sustainably manage Maine's marine resources and support the individuals and industries that rely on them."

Wilson, a resident of Alna, has served as Acting Commissioner of the Department since March 14, 2025. Prior to his appointment by Governor Mills, Wilson spent a decade as Director of the Department’s Bureau of Marine Science. He joined the Department in 1999 as the agency’s lead lobster biologist.

Governor Mills announced her intention to nominate Wilson on February 26, 2025, to succeed retired DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher. The Joint Standing Committee on Marine Resources unanimously recommended Wilson's confirmation on April 3, 2025.