Iconic Family Winery Introduces Low- and No-Alcohol Wines to Meet Category Demand and Growing Interest in Moderation

EdeM logo Elena Maza, Catena family matriarch Domaine EdeM N.0 ROSÆ

Wine is about so much more than alcohol—it’s about culture, bringing people together, the flavors, and the ritual. Some nights, you want a break from drinking but still be part of the experience.” — Dante McDermott Catena, fifth generation of the Catena family

MENDOZA, ARGENTINA, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Catena family has announced its first-ever range of low- and no-alcohol wines, Domaine Elena de Mendoza ( Domaine EdeM ), named after Elena Maza, Laura Catena’s mother and the Catena family matriarch.Always an advocate of one glass of wine per day and the Mediterranean diet, Elena started to mix her wine with soda as she got older, when she noticed wine affected her more strongly. She did not particularly enjoy wine with soda, so she asked her daughters, Laura and Adrianna Catena, to make her a no/low alcohol drink, although she clarifies: “I prefer wine days, especially when we go out to dinner with family and friends.” Laura tasked the Catena Institute of Wine with the challenge to develop a delicious non-alcoholic wine. This creative project builds upon the Catena Institute’s capabilities in sensory analysis and wine chemistry, leading to a range of wines, from dealcoholized EdeM ROSÆ to botanical-infused Chardonnays, Blonde and Brunette, to the 7% EdeM Uco Mineral and Uco Stones.The Catena Institute of Wine thus developed the wines of Domaine EdeM, which are made under the direction of winemaker Agustín Silva, an expert in vermouth, distillation, and botanicals.Dante McDermott Catena, fifth generation of the Catena family, is excited to be part of this project—continuing his family’s legacy while also representing a new generation of wine lovers. As consumers embrace no- and low-alcohol alternatives, he looks forward to helping the Catena Institute of Wine contribute its expertise to this changing landscape."My generation is leading the no/low movement, and I get it. Wine is about so much more than alcohol—it’s about culture, bringing people together, the flavors, and the ritual. Some nights, you just want a break from drinking but still want to be part of the experience. That’s why I’m excited to be working with the Catena Institute of Wine and Agustín Silva to create high-quality no/low options that let people enjoy wine in a new way."The range has launched in the U.S. with Domaine EdeM N.0 ROSÆ:● A sparkling wine dealcoholized to 0.0% alcohol content using vacuum cold distillation, N.0 ROSÆ, is made from Airén grapes in Spain. A profoundly floral, elegant and enjoyable rosé with hints of melon and sweet lemon. A 148 ml serving contains 25 calories.N.0 ROSÆ is crafted with the following method:1. Grape Selection: Careful selection of high-quality Airén grapes at their optimal ripeness.2. Fermentation: After careful pressing of the highest quality Airén grapes, the juice undergoes low-temperature fermentation.3. Vacuum Distillation: The wine is then gently vacuum-distilled to remove alcohol, preserving the wine’s aromas flavors, and freshness. Low energy consumption technology used.4. Rose Infusion: Natural rose petals are infused, adding floral aromas.5. Bottling: With fine bubbles.N.0 ROSÆ (SRP $28) is already available at select independent retailers and nationally on wine.com. Samples are available for editorial consideration.Domaine EdeM is looking forward to launching the following wines in the U.S. in the coming months:● Non-alcoholic sparkling wines, BLONDE and BRUNETTE, made from early-harvest Chardonnay verjus (for acidity and vinous character) and Tupungato Chardonnay grape must, infused with select botanicals. A 148 ml serving contains 62 calories for Blonde and 97 calories for Brunette.● Sparkling wines made from Chardonnay with low alcohol content: UCO MINERAL and UCO STONES. A 148 ml serving contains 78 calories for Uco Mineral and 105 calories for Uco Stones.The non-alcoholic wines, Blonde and Brunette, are produced as follows:1. Harvest: Uco Valley Chardonnay grapes are picked in late January for verjus and in February for grape must.2. Pressing: The grapes are pressed to extract the base juice.3. Cooling: The juice rests in cold storage throughout the winter to stabilize.4. Infusion: Botanical ingredients are infused in August, selected in precise proportions by the Catena Institute of Wine team to create fruity, herbal, fresh flavors with elegance, delicacy and a vinous character.5. Master Blend: Once defined, the carbonation process begins to achieve fine bubbles that enhance the sparkling wine’s mouthfeel.About the Catena Institute of WineThe Catena Institute of Wine was founded in 1995 by Dr. Laura Catena, Managing Director of Catena Zapata, with the mission of producing Argentine wines that can stand with the best in the world. The team works to elevate Argentine wine for the centuries to come, using science to preserve our nature and culture, in collaboration with local and international institutions. For more information about the CIW, visit the website www.catenainstitute.com Domaine EdeM wines are imported by Winebow Imports.For inquiries, please contact hello@nonnimarketing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.