Job Announcement - Legal Assistant III - Burleigh County

Job Title: Legal Assistant III

Locations: Bismarck, ND

Terms: Full-Time / Non-Exempt / Full Benefits

Salary: $24.69 to $27.40 per hour, Grade 6

Application Deadline: April 22, 2025

Candidate Requirements:

1. Associate degree with emphasis in the paralegal field preferred and four (4) years’ experience in performing paralegal activities, or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

2. Preference will be given to applicants with a background in Public Communications, and familiarity with North Dakota Open Records and Meetings Laws.

3. Requires a high degree of written and/or verbal communication skills dealing with employees, clients, and the general public.

4. Must be proficient with word processing software such as WordPerfect or MS Word and possess excellent typing skills.

5. Knowledge of appropriate legal terminology, legal forms, and legal files necessary.

6. Ability to handle multiple duties and priorities under limited supervision.

7. Applicant will be subject to a post-offer civil and criminal background check. The cost of these exams will be paid for by the County.

Primary Job Duties:

• Coordinate with our criminal justice partner agencies on crime prevention and safety campaigns.

• Must be knowledgeable and proficient with use of agency social media.

• Exercise discretion when interacting with the general public, media, and other agencies while answering questions on behalf of the State’s Attorney’s Office.

• Compose and prepare memoranda, motions, notices of hearings, orders, pleadings, etc., and ensures that documents are filed with the appropriate court and served on all parties prior to set deadlines.

• Accurately redact exempt and confidential information as required by law.

• Issue press releases as directed.

• Provide clerical assistance to include typing, filing, mail sorting and distributing, and other duties.

• Receive assignment of high-level criminal cases which can be more detailed, which in turn require closer attention and time.

• Must be able to perform all the duties of a Legal Assistant II.• File, retrieve, interpret information, and prepare reports from records. Distribute reports to appropriate people.

• Assist Attorneys with hearing preparation, specifically with discovery.

• Other duties as required and assigned.

How to Apply:

• Applicants must apply and register at the following website: https://www.burleigh.gov/career-opportunities/

• Applicants must also provide:

1. Cover letter

2. Resume

3. Three (3) professional references

4. Unofficial Transcripts (if any)

Applications and all supporting material must be received in the Burleigh County Human Resources office by the deadline listed.

We only accept applications online for vacant positions that are listed on our website.

Veteran’s preference: Applicants who are residents of North Dakota and eligible to claim veteran’s preference must include Form DD214. Claims for disabled veteran’s preferences must also include Form DD214 and a letter less than one year old from the Department of Veterans Affairs indicating disability; claims for preference as the eligible spouse of a disabled or deceased veteran must include Form DD214, a marriage certificate, and a letter less than one year old from Dept. of Veteran’s Affairs indicating disability, or the veteran’s death certificate.

People who may need additional job information or may require accommodation or assistance with the application or interview process should contact Burleigh County Human Resources at 701-222-6669.

A complete job description is available from the Burleigh County Human Resources Office.

Equal Opportunity Employer:

The employing agency does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services, and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

View the complete job posting here: https://burleigh-county.breezy.hr/p/4d049342d24b