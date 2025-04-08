PRESS RELEASE

Department of Environmental Conservation’s Guide to Spring Cleaning

Montpelier, Vt. – As spring approaches, it brings the possibility of flooding and the opportunity for spring cleaning. During the floods of 2023 and 2024, dangerous items like batteries, broken lamps, paint, and old oil and gasoline containers were found buried in muddy basements or scattered in flooded fields. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) encourages Vermonters to responsibly dispose of unwanted items frequently to minimize the amount of debris and potential damage during a flood.

“Those of us looking to do some spring cleaning this year should remove any unwanted items or chemicals from basements, garages, and sheds as soon as they are no longer usable and keep hazardous and recyclable materials out of the trash,” urged DEC Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “Proper disposal of household waste protects our communities and the environment.”

Additionally, responsibly disposing of household hazardous waste (HHW) – which includes any household chemical, automotive, lawn, or garden products labeled ‘caution, toxic, danger, hazard, warning, poisonous, reactive, corrosive, or flammable’ – is an important step in personal and public safety. Residents can bring HHW to collection events or HHW facilities. Learn about local collections from your waste district or town’s website at 802recycles.com.

“We want to remind Vermonters to never mix household hazardous products,” said Anne Bijur, DEC Materials Management Section Supervisor. “Store any unwanted or leftover products safely in their original container and bring them to a household hazardous waste collection event or facility in your region as soon as possible”.

Unwanted items like old TVs, leftover fluorescent light bulbs, mercury thermostats, leftover paint, and expired batteries can be taken to free special recycling locations across the state. Visit DEC’s VTrecycles.com and click on the orange “Special Recycling” symbol to find a collection location near you.

For other spring cleaning questions, visit the DEC’s “What Do I Do With This?” webpage, which explains how to get rid of items like tires, scrap metal, medications, and more. You can also learn what to do with things locally by exploring your waste district, alliance, or town’s A-Z Guide, an online, searchable list of waste items, and what to do with them.

