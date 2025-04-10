Massachusetts Homeowners Facing Financial Strain Find Relief and Guidance Through ListAt1Point5.com

AskForRed.com, brokered by eRealty Advisors Inc., offers expert guidance, education, and, if selling is the best path forward, a 1.5% listing commission.

We provide homeowners with all their options and referrals to experts, not just a sales pitch to list their home. If selling is the best path forward, we’ll list their home for just 1.5% commission.” — Red Hilton - 30-year Agent/Founder at AskForRed.com, Housing Advocate

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As financial uncertainty continues to impact households across Massachusetts, ListAt1Point5.com , a new initiative of the AskForRed.com Real Estate Team brokered by eRealty Advisors Inc , is offering guidance, resources, and referrals to homeowners unsure of their next move. Spearheaded by Red Hilton, a 30-year veteran of real estate, housing counseling, education, and foreclosure prevention, this effort ensures that homeowners facing hardship are met with clarity, compassion, and real options."People deserve more than a for-sale sign," said Hilton, agent and founder of the AskForRed.com Team and Success Coach at eRealty Advisors Inc. “They deserve a conversation, a plan, and someone who knows how to help, whether they stay in their home or need a dignified exit."Hilton is more than a licensed Real Estate Agent, she’s a former certified housing and credit counselor, a former Director of Real Estate at NeighborWorks America (Massachusetts), and a trusted consultant for Fannie Mae's First Time Home Buyer Online Course. She has taught over 250 courses in home buyer education, foreclosure prevention, budgeting, credit repair, and ethical real estate practices. Her experience spans nonprofit leadership, housing advocacy, and mediation with lenders and servicers, giving her clients the benefit of both technical knowledge and heartfelt support. Hilton is also the author of several books, most notably I'm Obsessed with Your Success, where she pulls back the curtain on the often-confusing home-selling process and agent representation. As she says, “We literally write the book on selling a home.”Through ListAt1Point5.com, the AskForRed.com team helps Massachusetts homeowners explore all of their options before listing, including:🏠 Forbearance – A temporary pause or reduction in mortgage payments.🔁 Loan Modification – A permanent change in the loan’s terms to reduce payments.📉 Refinancing – Replacing the mortgage with a new one, if eligible.🧭 Housing Counseling – Free or low-cost guidance through nonprofit or HUD-approved agencies.The goal is education and empowerment—not sales pressure. If a home sale becomes the best path forward, ListAt1Point5.com offers expert-level service at just 1.5% commission, with full transparency and care. Backed by the AskForRed.com Team, which is committed to fair housing, ethical practice, and community-first advocacy, homeowners receive guidance, not gimmicks. The team routinely refers clients to legal aid, RAFT, and other state or nonprofit programs, and is known throughout the region for discreet, thoughtful service. To check eligibility, receive more information, and connect for a confidential consultation, homeowners can fill out a simple form at ListAt1Point5.com.Attorneys, housing counselors, and nonprofits are encouraged to refer clients for a confidential consultation with the AskForRed.com Team at ListAt1Point5.com. Hilton and her team will help them understand their situation, review their options, and protect their next steps, because no one should face a financial crisis alone.About the AskForRed.com TeamThe AskForRed.com team is a trusted network of housing advocates, real estate professionals, credit counselors, and community partners led by Red Hilton, a 30-year real estate expert, former certified housing counselor, and real estate educator. Hilton has served on the Board of Directors of several local and national non-profits, including NeighborWorks, and is a former Director of Real Estate for NeighborWorks Massachusetts. She holds certifications in credit and budget counseling through MMI and CCCS, and has developed and instructed over 250 adult education courses focused on foreclosure prevention, credit repair, and homeownership readiness.With a combined focus on education, empowerment and ethical solutions, the team provides compassionate guidance to all of their clients, most notably homeowners facing financial hardship, offering expert advice, personalized referrals and real estate services only when appropriate. Their mission is to help people make confident, informed decisions about their housing future, grounded in experience, integrity, and community-first values.

