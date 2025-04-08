Indefinite Closure of SR 180 in Haywood County

Jackson, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has closed SR 180 over Lost Creek, located just north of Nutbush, Tennessee, for repairs following a multi-day flood event.

Due to recent flooding, significant erosion occurred. The support under the bridge has become compromised, making travel inadvisable. TDOT bridge repair crews are currently evaluating repair plans. Once finalized, TDOT will share, but the closure will last for several weeks at the very least. Local residents will still have access to their properties. The designated detour will be at SR 88 and SR 19. Please refer to the attached map for more details.

