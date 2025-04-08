Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,718 in the last 365 days.

Indefinite Closure of SR 180 in Haywood County

Repairs needed after damage from multi-day flooding

Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 10:22am

Jackson, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has closed SR 180 over Lost Creek, located just north of Nutbush, Tennessee, for repairs following a multi-day flood event.

Due to recent flooding, significant erosion occurred. The support under the bridge has become compromised, making travel inadvisable. TDOT bridge repair crews are currently evaluating repair plans. Once finalized, TDOT will share, but the closure will last for several weeks at the very least. Local residents will still have access to their properties. The designated detour will be at SR 88 and SR 19. Please refer to the attached map for more details.

Get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras from your desktop or mobile device here: SmartWay. Travelers can dial 511 for travel information or follow us on X (Twitter) for statewide travel. For West Tennessee, follow NicLawrenceTDOT.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Indefinite Closure of SR 180 in Haywood County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more