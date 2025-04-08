Covert distracted driving enforcement happening April 7 – 14

Statewide police agencies watching for drivers distracted by phone, grooming, eating, and more

MEDIA ADVISORY

For Immediate Release:

What: Law Enforcement Officers across Salt Lake and Utah Counties are watching for distracted drivers. From April 7 to April 14, spotters in unmarked vans will look for violations of Utah’s distracted driving laws and report them to marked units nearby, which will then take appropriate enforcement action to educate or cite violators.

The media are invited to a briefing with Colonel Rapich as police agencies statewide ramp up efforts to combat distracted driving, a serious problem in our state. Officers from 17 agencies will take on over 175 additional shifts in April. One-on-one interviews and a ride-along with officers will be available following the briefing.

Additionally, media are invited to use interview clips of Skyler Gray and Lily Callahan, two recent Utah Valley University graduates who conducted a student-led public safety campaign focused on distracted driving. Their group surveyed Utah County drivers, gathered eye-opening data, and challenged their peers to put their phones down and focus on the road.

When:

Tuesday, April 8th, 2025

10:00 am briefing, 10:30 – 1:30 ride-alongs

Where:

A briefing will occur at the Lehi Police Department at 10:00 a.m.

128 North 100 East Lehi, 84043

Who:

Colonel Rapich, Utah Highway Patrol

Sgt. Mike Alexander, Utah Highway Patrol

Corporal Luis Silva, UHP (Spanish Speaker)

Visuals: Media Toolkit

Interview segment from Skyler Gray and Lily Callahan, two former UVU students

Distracted driver B-roll, Social media campaign videos

Multiple department patrol vehicles and officers in uniform.

Following the briefing, officers will stage for a group photo at the unmarked van.

Distracted Driving Infographic Cards (Distributed to drivers at each traffic stop)

DPS Leaders will be available for on-camera interviews

Paid Media will run from April 7-April 30

UHP Social will run a virtual distracted driving enforcement ride-along on April 8th @utahhighwaypatrol

Media Contact:

Lt. Cameron Roden

DPS/UHP PIO

801.554.5659

[email protected]