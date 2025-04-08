Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: N.C. Plant Conservation Board to meet Wednesday, April 16

WHO/WHAT: The N.C. Plant Conservation Board will be meeting to discuss items related to land conservation, stewardship efforts of the N.C. Plant Conservation Program and regulatory matters. 

WHEN: Wednesday, April 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE: Steve Troxler Agricultural Science Center

4400 Reedy Creek Road, Raleigh, NC

Or attendees can join virtually by Microsoft Teams

Meeting ID: 262 008 404 313

Passcode: xf2SF7Bi 

BACKGROUND INFORMATION: The N.C. Plant Conservation Program develops regulations, voluntary programs, and cooperative partnerships to help protect imperiled species and their habitats. Responsibilities include the listing of North Carolina's endangered, threatened, and special concern plant species and the development of conservation programs designed to permanently protect them. Acquisition and management of important plant sites and habitats are among methods used to boost and preserve native plants and their ecosystems.

Contact Julian Wilson at 919-707-3758 or by email at Julian.Wilson@ncagr.gov for more details.                        

