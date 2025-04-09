FusionAuth Expands Cloud Accessibility with Google Cloud Marketplace Launch With FusionAuth now in Google Cloud Marketplace, businesses can skip the hassle and get set up faster—streamlined procurement, simpler billing, and seamless integration with Google’s cloud services.

Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, unlocking even greater access for developers everywhere

Authentication is mission-critical, so developers should have freedom to build how they want. Launching in Google Cloud Marketplace makes it even easier for teams to get up & running with FusionAuth.” — Brian Pontarelli, CEO of FusionAuth

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FusionAuth , the only developer-first, downloadable Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solution, is now live in the Google Cloud Marketplace . This milestone reinforces FusionAuth’s commitment to giving businesses of all sizes a flexible, scalable, and secure way to handle authentication.Instead of a purely multi-tenant SaaS deployment model, FusionAuth enables organizations to integrate authentication in the cloud with a single-tenant architecture that is dedicated, and more scalable and secure. Even when production deployments are often in the cloud, most application development pipelines today are hybrid, with a part of the process that is local. Even though the marketplaces are for cloud solutions, customers can still take advantage of FusionAuth’s hybrid deployment model for any variety of application development pipelines.“Authentication is mission-critical, so developers should have the freedom to build how they want,” said Brian Pontarelli, CEO of FusionAuth. “Launching in Google Cloud Marketplace makes it even easier for teams to get up and running with FusionAuth. You can integrate enterprise-grade CIAM without the enterprise bottlenecks, streamlining authentication for time-strapped engineering teams.”With FusionAuth now in Google Cloud Marketplace, businesses can skip the hassle and get set up faster—streamlined procurement, simpler billing, and seamless integration with Google’s cloud services. This expansion is focused on making authentication easier, more secure, and developer-friendly.About FusionAuthFusionAuth is the only downloadable Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform with an enterprise-grade, hybrid deployment model for diverse development pipelines. Trusted by over 450 global organizations, FusionAuth provides customers of any size with a single-tenant VIP suite, the option to download and run anywhere, world-class support, and no hidden costs regardless of scale.For more information please visit FusionAuth at https://fusionauth.io/ , follow on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fusionauth , on X here: https://x.com/fusionauth , on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/c/FusionAuth and on GitHub here: https://github.com/fusionauth

