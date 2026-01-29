FusionAuth Named a 2026 Best Place to Work in Seattle and Denver by Built In

Award-winning culture meets developer-first identity infrastructure

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FusionAuth , the developer-first Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform, today announced it has been recognized by Built In as a 2026 Best Place to Work winner in both Seattle and Denver. The annual awards honor companies whose compensation, benefits, and culture set the standard for today’s workforce.Now in its eighth year, Built In’s Best Places to Work program celebrates organizations shaping the future of work, especially in a rapidly evolving, AI-first job market where candidates increasingly rely on AI-powered tools to research employers. Earning this recognition signals FusionAuth’s commitment to investing in its people while building technology developers genuinely love to use.“We don’t believe great work comes from micromanagement, performative perks, or burnout culture,” said Brian Bell, CEO of FusionAuth. “We’ve built FusionAuth to be a place where smart, kind people are empowered and trusted to do meaningful work—where craft, ownership, and accountability are expected, not micromanaged. This recognition reflects that intention.”A culture built on trust, autonomy, and meaningful ownershipFusionAuth applies the same philosophy to its workplace that it brings to its software: flexibility without chaos, autonomy without isolation, and ownership without politics. Teams are trusted to make decisions that drive impact and take real responsibility for outcomes.Team members point to several factors that make FusionAuth a standout place to work:∙ Real Flexibility, Not Lip Service - A remote-friendly, hybrid environment built on trust and accountability, with satellite offices in Denver and Seattle∙ Benefits That Support Real Life - Unlimited PTO, comprehensive medical, dental, and vision coverage focused on long-term wellbeing.∙ Investment in the Future - 401k match and generous parental leave to help employees plan for what’s next∙ Low-Ego, High-Craft Culture - A collaborative environment that values technical depth, clear thinking, and kindness over titles and noise.Built In’s methodology evaluates companies using a data-driven model that assesses compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs—recognizing organizations that prioritize both performance and people.This recognition comes at a pivotal moment for FusionAuth. Following its acquisition of Permify , the company is expanding its capabilities across authentication and authorization and continues to grow its team across engineering, sales, and marketing, with roles available in Seattle, Denver, and remotely. Explore open roles at https:// fusionauth.io/jobs To learn more about the 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners, visit:About FusionAuthFusionAuth provides developers with complete authentication and authorization without compromise. Support every login method your users need—passwordless, MFA, SSO, OAuth, and more—through an API-first platform that works across any tech stack. Deploy in FusionAuth Cloud or your own infrastructure, on-prem or anywhere in between, while maintaining full control over your data. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, FusionAuth delivers enterprise-grade security with transparent pricing and developer-first flexibility.Join the team: Explore open roles at https://fusionauth.io/jobs

