Argon Launch MultiGAS Training Simulator

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-gas meters serve as an invaluable resource to monitor the environment and aid in the safe operations of technical rescue teams, firefighters, HazMat crews and industrial personnel especially when working in confined spaces. Realistic, hands-on HazMat training is now widely regarded as being an invaluable tool in preparing users for the operational challenges of real-life hazardous material incidents.

Argon's new Generic MultiGAS-SIM is a highly configurable simulator, enabling HazMat instructors to select the quantity and type of simulated sensor and present their screen layout to represent operational equipment. You can also set activation levels to align with local practice, enabling instructors to deliver an enhanced level of multi-gas training capability by realistically simulating the functionality and responses of up to six different simulation sensor types, including O2 and LEL.

The Generic MultiGAS-SIM mimics the operation of real gas detectors, providing trainees with practical, hands-on and customisable training for a wide range of hazardous environments and operational conditions.

Responding to Argon’s standard, easy to use simulation Long Range Vapour Source (LRVS) gas emitters, signals are detectable up to 30 meters (95 feet). The simulation sources can be deployed in the open or within confined spaces and are programmable to represent a wide range of hazardous substances and scenarios, including the depletion of O2.

Compatible with PlumeSIM, Argon’s world leading wide-area CBRN / HazMat training system, the Generic MultiGAS SIM works seamlessly with our extensive range of simulation Chemical Warfare Agent and Toxic Industrial Chemical simulators.

Argon founder and Managing Director, Steven Pike commented: “Our engineering team have created a superb training asset which will benefit many thousands of responders and industrial facilities worldwide to help ensure they understand the critical procedures associated with readings that can be obtained when operating within a hazardous environment. Customer response to the effectiveness and ease of use of the simulator has been extremely encouraging and we look forward to great success with MultiGAS-SIM”.

Argon simulators have transformed CBRN and HazMat training enabling safe, environmentally friendly training exercises to be set up with ease and in minutes permitting exercises to take place how, where and when you want.

