Arabelle Solutions selects Serrala’s FS² AutoBank to automate key finance processes

Arabelle Solutions selects Serrala’s FS² AutoBank to enhance cash application and improve efficiency in nuclear turbine island finance processes.

Finance process automation plays a crucial role in improving efficiency, accuracy, and compliance, and we are excited to support Arabelle Solutions in this journey.” — James Farell, VP Sales EMEA.

NORDERSTEDT, HAMBURG, GERMANY, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation, today announced that Arabelle Solutions, a market leader in nuclear turbine island technology and services and part of the EDF energy group, has selected Serrala’s FS² AutoBank solution to enhance its cash application.Arabelle Solutions, having previously leveraged Serrala’s finance automation solutions, reaffirmed its trust in the solution’s reliability and performance after a thorough evaluation. As part of this renewed collaboration, the innovative nuclear turbine leader will implement FS² AutoBank with Capture and Analytics functionalities, chosen for its intelligent automation and streamlined financial operations.The seamless integration with SAP, including compatibility with S/4HANA alongside Serrala’s strong customer support, were significant decision factors in the selection of the solutions. By leveraging FS² AutoBank, the company aims to optimize financial operations while maintaining high levels of automation and accuracy in cash application.“We are proud to continue our collaboration with Arabelle Solutions, a key player within the EDF energy group. The energy sector is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by growing regulatory demands, increasing pressure for green energy initiatives, and intensified financial control requirements. Finance process automation plays a crucial role in improving efficiency, accuracy, and compliance, and we are excited to support Arabelle Solutions in this journey,” commented James Farell, VP Sales EMEA.Through this collaboration, Arrabelle Solutions is positioned to streamline banking operations, reducing manual processes and minimizing errors, leading to faster month-end closure.About SerralaSerrala is the global market leader in finance process automation. Its award-winning suite of finance automation applications streamlines all working capital-related processes, including Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash Flow Management, and Treasury, across cloud and SAP.Serrala’s AI-powered finance automation suite is trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide to optimize working capital, provide real-time insights, and create operational excellence through high performance engineering and seamless integration.Serrala has been advancing the office of the CFO for over 40 years with solutions that accelerate growth, enhance decision-making, and achieve sustainable financial success.About Arabelle SolutionsArabelle Solutions offers a broad portfolio of technologies and services that are used in more than a third of nuclear power plants globally – helping customers across the world deliver reliable power as they transition to a lower-carbon future. The Arabelle steam turbine is the most advanced of its kind and the company provides turbine island lifecycle support solutions for all nuclear reactor types - improving power output, reducing environmental footprint, and lowering operational cost. Arabelle Solutions has around 3,300 employees across 16 countries and is a subsidiary of EDF Group. The company was formerly owned by GE Vernova.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.