Greater support for civil society needed to safeguard and promote the rights of Roma and Sinti communities, OSCE human rights head says

WARSAW, 8 April 2025 – Support and understanding of the importance of civil society to protect and promote the rights of Roma and Sinti are crucial as the OSCE area continues to witness shrinking space and a significant reduction in funding opportunities for human rights and watchdog organizations focusing on the human rights situation of Roma and Sinti in the region, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said on today’s International Roma Day.

“Roma civil society is vital to highlight the multiple challenges faced by Roma and Sinti communities and monitor human rights violations whenever they take place,” said ODIHR Director Maria Telalian. “Support for this important work must continue. We must all redouble our efforts to combat racism and discrimination and work towards societies in which the rights of all Roma are respected.”

The shrinking space for civil society is also impacting national human rights institutions and national equality bodies. Without adequate and sustainable funding for the organisations advocating for Roma rights and helping to ensure effective redress for human rights abuses, the climate of prejudice and intolerance towards Roma and Sinti may grow. At the same time, Roma and Sinti women’s organizations and advocates need additional support to assist with the complex challenges they are facing. Sustainable funding, administrative support, and measures to develop and strengthen the skills and knowledge of Roma civil society are needed to ensure their work is effective and can help Roma and Sinti to take a full role in public and political life.

ODIHR works to increase Roma inclusion by providing space for dialogue between Roma civil society and governments across the OSCE region, helping to move towards inclusive societies. The Office continues its work to combat racism and discrimination of Roma and Sinti by training Roma human rights defenders as well as working with law enforcement to ensure effective and human rights-compliant policing. This year, ODIHR will also publish guidelines for National Human Rights Institutions and National Equality Bodies to better integrate the concerns of Roma and Sinti in their work.

The OSCE has recognized “the particular difficulties faced by Roma and Sinti and the need to undertake effective measures in order to achieve full equality of opportunity.” As well as enforcing legislation and mechanisms and ensuring effective investigation of human rights violations against Roma and Sinti, states across the OSCE region need to provide equal and adequate access to support services, redress and legal remedy for victims.

International Roma Day is a yearly celebration of the contributions of Roma to our societies. It was established in 1990 after the 4th World Romani Congress, and is observed each year on 8 April.