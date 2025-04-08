New College of Florida Hosts Florida Civics & Debate Championship, Showcasing the Next Generation of Thinkers & Leaders

Students attend Florida Civics and Debate Initiative at New College of Florida

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, April 5, the New College of Florida campus came alive with the sound of ideas in motion. As host of the 2025 Florida Civics and Debate Initiative (FCDI) State Championship, New College welcomed more than 800 students, educators, and families for a powerful day of discourse, debate, and civic engagement.The event was more than a debate championship—it was a gathering of critical thinkers engaged in civil dialogue and the exchange of ideas, reflecting the New College spirit of leadership. Students from across Florida gathered to discuss ideas, challenge assumptions, and strengthen the skills that will prepare them to govern America and change the world.“To hear these young minds grapple with real-world issues, and to see the depth of thought and respect they bring to the table—that’s exactly the spirit we stand for at New College,” said President Richard Corcoran. “This is a campus built for meaningful conversation and fearless inquiry, and hosting the FCDI Championship was a true honor.”Throughout the day, students debated some of the most pressing public policy questions of our time—on privacy, governance, education, and free speech—with clarity, poise, and passion. These young scholars brought not just facts, but perspective—and did so with the respect and humility that define true leadership.“The Florida Civics and Debate Initiative is an incredible opportunity for students to participate in civil discourse and learn about civic engagement,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “I am proud of every student that participated in this year’s championship and I want to thank New College of Florida for hosting this event.”New College reaffirmed its role as Florida’s Public Honors College and as a national model for academic rigor, free expression, and community-centered education. The day concluded with an exciting Bayfront awards ceremony—a powerful reminder of what happens when brilliant young minds come together in the spirit of civil discourse and friendly competition.“Many of the students who came to campus this weekend will go on to lead in law, business, education, public service, science, the arts, and beyond,” said President Corcoran. “To host them here, in a space where bold thinking is not just allowed but encouraged, is a privilege—and a glimpse into the future.”As a liberal arts institution committed to cultivating leaders who are intellectually curious, ethically grounded, and socially engaged, New College continues to serve as a home for students who challenge the status quo and move the earth.Founded in 1960, New College of Florida is a top-ranked public liberal arts college and serves as Florida’s Honors College. Recognized for its academic excellence, rigorous inquiry, and commitment to free expression, New College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors, graduate programs in Applied Data Science and Marine Mammal Science, and a growing NAIA athletics program.The Florida Civics and Debate Initiative is dedicated to expanding access to civics and debate education, empowering students with the tools of critical thinking, civil discourse, and civic responsibility across the state of Florida.

