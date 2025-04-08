UCC Networks Launches AI Connect — The First BYOAI (Bring Your Own AI) Bot Platform

AI Connect empowers organizations to design AI experiences on their own terms.

AI Connect isn’t just another chatbot—it’s a platform that lets you build your own AI experience, connect it to your world, and train it on your own terms.” — Oscar Reyes, founder of UCC Networks

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCC Networks proudly announces the launch of AI Connect, a conversational bot platform that leverages artificial intelligence for engagement, automation, and data capture. As the first BYOAI (Bring Your Own AI) platform, AI Connect empowers customers to personalize their bots with their own OpenAI keys and choose between leading models like GPT-4o, 4.5, or 4o-mini on a per-bot basis.

AI Connect empowers organizations to design AI experiences on their own terms. Designed to adapt, AI Connect handles everything, from customer experience and lead generation, to surveys and conversations, with multiple integrations available with Zapier or Make for advanced workflow automation.

“We’re excited to offer businesses the flexibility they’ve been waiting for,” said Oscar Reyes, Founder of UCC Networks. “AI Connect isn’t just another chatbot—it’s a platform that lets you build your own AI experience, connect it to your world, and train it on your own terms.”

Key Features of AI Connect:

- Bring Your Own AI (BYOAI): Use your own OpenAI key with support for GPT-4o, GPT-4.5, or 4o-mini per bot.

- Custom Branding & Control: Personalize the welcome message, page location, data capture fields, and more.

- AI Mode Training: Upload documents or use smart link learning to train bots with your content.

- Web Flow Builder: Create intelligent conversation flows tailored to your business needs.

- Dashboards & Reporting: Track interactions, capture response data, and export datasets for AI analysis.

- Zapier Integration: Automate workflows and integrate with thousands of third-party apps.

Flexible Pricing Tiers:

- AI Connect Basic – Free, includes 1 bot and up to 100 monthly responses.

- AI Connect Pro – $149/month*, includes 2 bots, supports up to 500 responses/month, custom branding, and advanced features.

- AI Connect Enterprise – * includes 3 bots, up to 2000 responses/month, custom branding, and VIP support.

AI Connect offers a flexible and scalable solution built to support evolving communication needs across industries. UCC Networks invites businesses to explore the potential of AI on their own terms, tailored to their unique needs.

To learn more about AI Connect or to sign up for free, contact us today, https://www.ucconnect.ai/ai-connect)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.