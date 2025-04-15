Stephen Levi Carter Named a 2025 Top 50 Black Professional & Entrepreneur of Texas by d-mars.com

Stephen Levi Carter, CEO Sterling Staffing Solutions team members Sterling Staffing Solutions company logo

d-mars.com has proudly named Stephen Levi Carter, MBA, PMP, as one of its Top 50 Black Professionals & Entrepreneurs (P&E) of Texas for 2025

I am humbled to be included among such impactful leaders across Texas. This recognition is not just a reflection of my work, but of the incredible teams and communities I’ve been blessed to serve.” — Mr. Stephen Levi Carter, MBA, PMP, CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- d-mars.com has proudly named Stephen Levi Carter, MBA, PMP, as one of its Top 50 Black Professionals & Entrepreneurs (P&E) of Texas for 2025. The prestigious honor was celebrated at the “Tuxedos and Gowns” Awards Gala held on Saturday, February 15, at the luxurious venue in Houston, Texas.With nearly three decades of experience in executive leadership, financial strategy, and business development, Stephen Carter is a serial entrepreneur with a powerful legacy of operational success and community impact. He currently leads or co-owns several acclaimed companies including Sterling Staffing Solutions, White Orchid Hospice, Cartera Health, MyMedCred, and Home Health Pro, among others. He is also the co-founder of Young Millionaires Series 501(c)(3), which empowers youth through entrepreneurship and financial literacy.Stephen’s entrepreneurial journey is deeply rooted in service. A former Combat Medic in the U.S. Army, he served during Operation Desert Shield/Storm and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service. He continues to give back through mentorship and civic leadership, serving on boards including the Better Business Bureau of Houston, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Houston, and the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce.His companies have earned national acclaim, including multiple appearances on the Inc. 5000 list, Houston Business Journal Fast 100, and American Business Awards Gold Stevie Awards. His bestselling book, Double Your Success, co-authored with his twin brother Dr. Sterling Carter and published under the ForbesBooks label, offers a blueprint for aspiring entrepreneurs to build sustainable, high-impact businesses.“I am humbled to be included among such impactful and inspiring leaders across Texas,” said Carter. “This recognition is not just a reflection of my work, but of the incredible teams and communities I’ve been blessed to serve.”For more information or to schedule an interview with Stephen Levi Carter, please contact (281) 240-3536 or info@sterlingstaffingsolutions.com.Contact:Sterling Staffing Solutionsinfo@sterlingstaffingsolutions.com(281) 240-3536

