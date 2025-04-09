Dr. Sterling L. Carter Honored as One of the Top 50 Black Professionals & Entrepreneurs of Texas in 2025

Headshot Group photo of staff Sterling PT and Wellness logo

Renowned healthcare entrepreneur, physical therapist, and U.S. Army Vet Dr. Sterling Carter, PT, DPT, named a 2025 Top 50 Black Professionals of Texas

I’m honored to be named among such a powerful and inspiring group of professional. This award is a testament to the power of perseverance, faith, and a deep commitment to serving others.” — Dr. Sterling Carter

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned healthcare entrepreneur, physical therapist, and U.S. Army veteran Dr. Sterling L. Carter, PT, DPT, MS, CSCS has been named a 2025 honoree of the Top 50 Black Professionals & Entrepreneurs (P&E) of Texas, presented by d-mars.com. This prestigious recognition highlights African American leaders who have made exceptional contributions in business, healthcare, and the community.The celebration will take place during the 2025 Top 50 Black P&E Tuxedos and Gowns Awards Gala on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at an exclusive venue in Houston, Texas. The evening will include a VIP reception (6 PM – 7 PM), followed by the awards gala and dinner (7 PM – 10 PM), and a celebration to conclude the night (10 PM – 12 AM).Dr. Carter is the President and CEO of Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness, known for the patented Sterling Treatment Method—a highly effective protocol boasting an 85% success rate in reducing patient pain. Under his leadership, the clinic has garnered over 500 five-star Google reviews and has become a trusted name in physical therapy across Texas.A decorated U.S. Army major with 26 years of service, Dr. Carter served in both Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom, earning multiple military honors. He holds a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Simmons College and a Master’s in Orthopedic Physical Therapy from Texas Woman’s University.Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Carter is co-founder of Sterling Staffing Solutions, a nationally recognized firm that landed on the Inc. 5000 list three consecutive years. He has received numerous accolades, including the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden in 2023, and the Most Admired CEO Award from the Houston Business Journal in 2020.Dr. Carter continues to dedicate himself to mentoring aspiring healthcare professionals, delivering motivational speeches, and supporting community initiatives through organizations like the Fort Bend Education Foundation and 100 Black Men of America.“I’m honored to be named among such a powerful and inspiring group of professionals,” said Dr. Carter. “This award is a testament to the power of perseverance, faith, and a deep commitment to serving others.”Media Contact:Sterling Physical Therapy & Wellness1449 Hwy. 6, Ste. 260, Sugar Land, TX 77478Phone: 281-240-3140Email: sterling@sterlingtherapy.comWebsite: www.sterlingtherapy.com

