Groundswell Appoints Alicia Dube to Lead Federal Workday Practice, Deepens Investment in Human Capital Modernization

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Groundswell , a leader in federal digital transformation, today announced that Alicia Dube has joined the company’s Executive Leadership Team as Head of its Workday Practice. This appointment reinforces Groundswell’s commitment to helping federal agencies modernize human capital operations through secure, scalable, and intelligent Workday solutions.Alicia brings over 20 years of experience in federal IT modernization and more than a decade of direct Workday expertise, including leadership roles at Workday and Accenture Federal Services. She has led complex transformation efforts in federal HR, workforce planning, and enterprise technology modernization.“Alicia represents a strategic investment to double down on the success Groundswell has had as an organization in deploying Workday in federal agencies,” said Ed Holleran, Chief Financial Officer at Groundswell. “Her leadership and experience position us to expand the reach and impact of our Workday offerings across the federal landscape.”Under Alicia’s guidance, Groundswell will build on the platform’s success in delivering mission-aligned human capital modernization efforts and meet growing demand across the public sector.“This is a transformative moment,” said Dube. “Workday’s intelligent capabilities, including AI and predictive analytics, along with its seamless integrations, enable agencies to operate with greater agility, efficiency, and accountability. I’m excited to join a team focused on driving real outcomes for federal clients.”To learn more about Groundswell’s Workday solutions, visit: https://gswell.com/workday/

