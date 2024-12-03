Groundswell and CrossVue, in Partnership with Workday, Release Comprehensive Report on Federal Hiring

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Groundswell in collaboration with CrossVue , and supported by Workday, today announced the release of a significant new study titled, "Revolutionizing Federal HR: Insights from Recruits on the Hiring Process." This report, conducted by Market Connections, provides a detailed analysis of the experiences of 200 recent federal hires surveyed during the summer of 2024.The study was designed as a strategic tool to aid federal agencies in enhancing their recruitment processes, aiming to better attract, recruit, and retain top-tier talent. "We wanted to invest in a study that is a helpful tool for agencies in their efforts to improve," stated Ella Fitzgerald, Groundswell's EVP of Emerging Markets.Yoko Jolly, CrossVue’s Federal Industry lead noted the impact of technology on recruitment, "We've seen the transformative effects of Workday in the commercial sector and are now beginning to see its amazing impact on federal agencies. This is an exciting time, and we're hoping this research continues the very important conversation of how federal agencies can leverage modern, technology-driven solutions to attract, recruit, and retain the best talent for their missions."Key findings from the report reveal that while new hires are generally satisfied with the federal hiring process, notable delays and communication gaps remain significant challenges. The study highlights the importance of technological integration to streamline hiring processes and enhance candidate experiences from application to onboarding.Compelling stats from the report include:• 66% of respondents reported being frustrated by long wait times, with many considering other opportunities. This delay often results in the loss of top talent.• 60% experienced long periods without communication during the hiring process, leading to confusion and decreased applicant satisfaction.• 75% report having trouble understanding where they were in the onboarding process, including delays in the process.As federal agencies face increasing competition for skilled personnel, the insights provided by this survey are timely. The findings are expected to drive policy discussions and technology adoption aimed at making federal employment more attractive and efficient.The full report is available now and can be downloaded from Workday’s website. Agencies and HR professionals are encouraged to consider the insights provided as they refine their recruitment strategies.About GroundswellGroundswell is a premier technology integrator resolutely committed to solving the most complex challenges facing federal agencies today. By integrating modern ERP, low-code solutions, and leading platforms like Workday, Groundswell leverages its world-class talent and SaaS intellectual property to enhance service delivery and achieve strategic objectives for government entities. Our specialized approach is redefining what citizens can expect from digital government services, embodying our commitment to be an unstoppable, seismic change in government. Discover more at www.gswell.com About CrossVueCrossVue is a leader in the boutique consulting space specialized in the Workday platform for over 10 years. With one of the most experienced US-based workforces in the market, our human capital professionals bring deep technical and industry expertise to solve complex business challenges. Leveraging our mastery of the end-to-end Workday platform, we go beyond providing insights – we transform how enterprises view their operations. From human capital to financials to data analytics, we deliver unparalleled transparency and innovation, empowering leaders with a clear, comprehensive view of their organization. Discover how we’re reshaping the future of business intelligence and how you can see clear across your enterprise at www.crossvue.com

