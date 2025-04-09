Broken Sculpture: Rethinking Dada in a Digital Age

Lates digital work from Brad Ford . Broken Sculpture Installed Closeup of one of the TV Monitors activated!

FEED.art launches its 2025 season with a ground—and screen—breaking, site-specific installation by mixed media artist Brad Ford.

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Brad Ford is making electronic waves in the art world with the creation of a new genre, "Digital Dada." This innovative movement blends the rebellious spirit of the original Dada art movement with the limitless possibilities of digital technology, resulting in a unique and thought-provoking artistic expression.

Dadaism, born in the early 20th century, was a reaction to the absurdity and chaos of World War I. Artists like Marcel Duchamp and Hannah Höch challenged traditional art forms and embraced irrationality, chance, and the absurd. Digital Dada builds upon this foundation, utilizing digital tools to create art that is both playful and critical, often questioning the nature of reality and the role of technology in our lives.

"Digital Dada is not just about using computers to make art," says Ford. "It's about capturing the essence of Dada in a digital age. A Computer monitor has a function. A pretty well accepted use case. We view information on its screen, it’s an everyday tool. When I break, smash, glue, paint and cover the screen it obscures the visual information. Removing its function. It becomes an object now with a changed purpose. It’s now an art object, a digital sculpture that transcends between digital video and plastic art.

Plastic Art ( In art, the term "plastic" can refer to the malleable materials used to create three-dimensional works or to the visual arts themselves is any art that exists in this reality.) A digital art work will not exist if there’s no electricity. No power, no art, it’s ethereal and held in a state of “off”. Only living in our memory. The Nagel painting you bought in the 80s will still be here in some form for a very long time, just like plastic.

Digital Dada is about embracing the unexpected, the glitch, the random. It's about using technology to explore the same themes that the original Dadaists were exploring – the chaos, the uncertainty, the beauty in the unexpected." Connecting analog to digital creates a genie in a box effect . The two wave types can cause unexpected results, which Ford calls the dreaming machine”

Ford's work often incorporates elements of collage, graffiti, 3d art, animation, and interactive media. He manipulates images, on the broken sculpture as well as the art played on the screen. Playing them in unexpected ways to create surreal and often whimsical effects. His art explores the question, “ how does one go past “postmodern art”

"Digital Dada is a pixelated reflection of change ," says the art critic Gary Cardot. "We live in a world that is increasingly digital, and Ford's work captures the energy and complexity of this world. It's a new art movement for a new era."

"I believe that Digital Dada has the potential to allow us to experiment again with the art world," says Ford. "It's a movement that is both relevant and timely, and I'm excited to see where it goes from here."

Brad Ford’s ambitious new work is accompanied by a selection of earlier works, both digital and physical, installed throughout cafeGIANT: the newest project from FEED.art. cafeGIANT welcomes guests in Erie’s Downtown ARTs District to a cozy storefront coffee shop with a small stage. Performers are invited to sign up for 15 minute slots, playing to intimate house within the storefront, as well as passersby who can watch and listen from State Street through open windows and outdoor speakers. cafeGIANT will livestream all performances to extend performers’ reach to audiences around the world.

Brad Ford: Broken Sculpture is open to the public until May 26th

cafeGIANT.art | 1311 State | Erie, PA

