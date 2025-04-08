New Serial EEPROM family features unique ID for identification, traceability and sustainability

ST EEPROM with UID

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STMicroelectronics has introduced a series of serial EEPROMs that contain a unique 128-bit read-only ID (UID) to meet market requirements for product recognition, tracking, and repairability.

In addition to conventional EEPROM user-memory space for parameter storage and data logging, the read-only UID is pre-programmed in the ST factory and permanently locked. This lets OEMs quickly and easily take advantage of the UID for basic product identification and clone detection as an alternative to an entry-level secure element. The UID can also support versioning and upgrade control.

With memory sizes from 32-Kbit to 2-Mbit, each device retains its factory-programmed identity throughout the end-product lifecycle, from sourcing and manufacture through to field deployment, maintenance and disposal. The UID provides seamless traceability, enabling reliability analysis and simplifying equipment re-use and repair.

Initially available in 64-Kbit and 128-Kbit, the M24xxx-U series are based on ST’s proprietary CMOS EEPROM technology. The process ensures a high level of reliability, with industry-leading four million write cycles and 200-years data retention, as well as very low power consumption.

Easing integration, the memories are delivered in the industry-standard SO8N package and have a wide operating-voltage range, from 1.7V to 5.5V. All devices support 100 kHz (standard mode), 400kHz (fast mode), and 1MHz (fast mode plus) I²C bus modes. There is also support for random and sequential read modes, as well as a write-protect mode for the entire memory array. Enhanced ESD/latch-up protection and 4 kV Human Body Model ESD protection are also provided.

The 64-Kbit M24C64-UFMN6TP is available now priced from $0.13 and the 128-Kbit M24128-UFMN6TP, also available now, is priced from $0.15 for orders of 10,000 pieces.

Please visit www.st.com/unique-id-eeprom for more information.



