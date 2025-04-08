gategroup North America opens new gategourmet San Francisco Unit

gategroup, the leaders in airline catering, have opened up a new gategourmet operations unit at SFO airport.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week, gategourmet officially celebrated the opening of its new operations unit at San Francisco International Airport (SFO). The new facility, located on Cowan Road, is part of gategourmet’s continued investment in strengthening its operational presence and enhancing service for airline customers in the North America region.To mark the occasion, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held onsite, led by Jens Kuhlen, President of gategroup North America, and Chris Kinsella, Chief Commercial Officer, gategroup North America. The event welcomed gategourmet customers, airline partners, and industry guests. Following the ceremony, attendees were invited on a guided tour of the new kitchen, providing an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at gategourmet’s production and operational standards.“We are proud to open this new facility, which reflects our long-term commitment to serving our airline partners in the San Francisco market,” said Jens Kuhlen. “This space allows our teams to continue meeting the highest standards of quality and service, while supporting future growth.”“Bringing our current and prospective customers together for this event is an important opportunity to share how we’re investing in the future of our operations at SFO,” added Chris Kinsella. “It’s also a moment to connect with our partners and foster the relationships that drive long-term success.”The new facility is another step forward in gategroup’s ongoing efforts to elevate the in-flight dining experience and strengthen its operational footprint in key markets.About gategroupgategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. They provide passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving more than 700 million passengers annually from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents.

